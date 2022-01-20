Elle Fanning Is Unrecognizable in First Girl From Plainville Photos

Elle Fanning's transformation in the series The Girl From Plainville will have you doing a double take.

Hulu shared a first look of the series on Thursday, Jan. 20, sharing photos of Elle as Michelle Carter, whose texting-suicide case inspired the show. In the pictures, Elle looks eerily similar to Michelle in darkened brows and a wig, perfectly recreating one of the teen's many court appearances.

Mad Men actress January Jones put it best in her comment on Elle's Instagram post: "Uncanny wow."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, writers, executive producers and co-showrunners Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus said it didn't take much work to turn Elle into Michelle. "The first time that I met [Elle], I was really struck by how eerily similar they actually looked just naturally," Patrick said. "It was something that around the table when we all met, we all talked about."

They added that Elle just wore some light makeup and a forehead prosthetic, which helped to match Michelle's hairline. According to Liz, they kept things simple because they didn't want her appearance to be "distracting."