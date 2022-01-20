Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA's Uniforms for the Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony

Win or lose, the 2022 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams will keep warm thanks to the fashion brand's innovative designs.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games are just around the corner!

Today, Ralph Lauren unveiled the modern sportswear-inspired outfits Team USA will be repping at the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4. The sustainably-made looks includes an anorak, a mid-layer jacket, pant, gloves and boot all including recycled polyester fiber made with post-consumer plastic bottles. 

"Ralph Lauren has defined American style for over five decades, and we're thrilled that Team USA will once again wear this cutting- edge, sustainable and iconic apparel at the Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Sarah Hirshland, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Given it is the Winter Games, the iconic fashion brand is making sure the cold weather will be the least of the athletes' worries through the introduction of Intelligent Insulation, a sustainably-minded fabric that responds to colder temperatures by creating additional layers of insulation.

Additionally, the fashion brand released a collection that fans can rep at home while cheering on Team USA. The best part? A portion of sales support the United States Olympic and Paralympic Teams. 

Below, we rounded up our favorite items from the collection, so you can be prepared for upcoming Olympics viewing parties!

Team USA Jersey Graphic Tee

This long-sleeved top is a must for your Olympics watch parties! Plus, you can use it as a layer throughout the colder months.

$70
Ralph Lauren

Team USA Jogger Pant

Available in sizes XXS-XXL, these double-knit jogger pants will help you look like a member of the team.

$168
Ralph Lauren

Team USA Custom Beanie

Customize the ultimate beanie! Choose from four colorways, three pom-pom colors and add a monogram or text to make it personal.

$195
Ralph Lauren

Girls 2-6x Team USA Polo Bear Sweatshirt

Make sure your little one is dressed for the occasion with this adorable bear sweatshirt!

$80
Ralph Lauren

ECOFAST Pure Team USA Graphic T-Shirt

Rep this tee year-round to show off your support for Team USA! 

$60
Ralph Lauren

Team USA Tie-Dye Pile Fleece Jacket

This fleece jacket is the epitome of cozy! Wear it for your après ski activities or to keep warm during your daily commute.

$228
Ralph Lauren

Team USA Buffalo Check Waist Pack

Keep all of your essentials in one place thanks to this waist pack covered in the capsule's buffalo check pattern.

$145
Ralph Lauren

Team USA Track Pants

Show off your love for the USA with these patriotic fleece jogger pants!

$148
Ralph Lauren

Team USA Cotton Chino Ball Cap

You can never have too many baseball caps, especially ones that mark occasions as special as the Winter Games.

$85
Ralph Lauren

