Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA's Uniforms for the Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games are just around the corner!

Today, Ralph Lauren unveiled the modern sportswear-inspired outfits Team USA will be repping at the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4. The sustainably-made looks includes an anorak, a mid-layer jacket, pant, gloves and boot all including recycled polyester fiber made with post-consumer plastic bottles.

"Ralph Lauren has defined American style for over five decades, and we're thrilled that Team USA will once again wear this cutting- edge, sustainable and iconic apparel at the Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Sarah Hirshland, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Given it is the Winter Games, the iconic fashion brand is making sure the cold weather will be the least of the athletes' worries through the introduction of Intelligent Insulation, a sustainably-minded fabric that responds to colder temperatures by creating additional layers of insulation.

Additionally, the fashion brand released a collection that fans can rep at home while cheering on Team USA. The best part? A portion of sales support the United States Olympic and Paralympic Teams.

Below, we rounded up our favorite items from the collection, so you can be prepared for upcoming Olympics viewing parties!