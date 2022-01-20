Exclusive

Teri Hatcher Shares She Had a Miscarriage While Trying for Baby No. 2

Teri Hatcher is opening up about a difficult topic.

While guest hosting E! News' Daily Pop alongside Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on Thursday, Jan. 20, the Desperate Housewives alum shared that, while in her early 40s, she experienced a miscarriage while trying to have her second child.

The topic came up as the hosts were discussing Ginnifer Goodwin's offer to donate her husband Josh Dallas' sperm to a close friend who wanted to be a mother. When Love said "just get a sperm donor," Hatcher said that was a decision she had once made.

"I did that," the 57-year-old shared earlier today. "It didn't work out for me, but I tried to have a second child by myself and I went through that, got a sperm donor. I actually had a miscarriage, unfortunately." 

Still, Hatcher—who shares daughter Emerson, 24, with ex Jon Tenney—admitted the process of picking a sperm donor was actually "kind of fun."

Stars Open Up About Pregnancy Loss

"Because you pick out literally, 'Do they wear glasses? Did they have acne? How tall?'" she explained. "It's very interesting when you think about it that way."

Overall, it was an experience she didn't intend on sharing. "I mean, who knew I was going to say that story today, but I just did," she added. "Anyway it can be done, you can do it that way." 

As for lending your partner's sperm to a friend, á la Goodwin's proposal, well, she warned against that route.

"When I saw the story, the first thing I thought, 'Did they get a lawyer?' It could be a mess," Hatcher shared. "It's a very generous, loving thing to want to help your friend, but it's a very complicated situation."

