How John Mayer Helped Return Bob Saget's Body to California After His Death

John Mayer paid for a private plane to transport Bob Saget's body back to California after his death, E! News has learned.

On Jan. 9, the Full House star died in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla., while on his stand-up comedy tour. Saget's funeral was held five days later in Los Angeles with many of his famous friends in attendance. He was 65.

But Mayer didn't just fund the flight. Joined by comedian Jeff Ross, the singer also retrieved Saget's car, which was parked at Los Angeles International Airport. While on their drive home, the pair remembered their "rock star" friend in a poignant Instagram Live.

While speaking about Saget and the personal impact he had on Mayer's life, the singer quickly became emotional.

"I really loved the guy," he said. "He was a comic before he was anything else. You know, I've heard from a thousand comics in the last couple days and he loved making people happy. It didn't matter who you were. It didn't matter your stature, your status. Bob was a rock star without an assistant. Bob was a single dad for a long time. He raised three amazing, amazing people and he somehow took his TV family and also made them his real family, which is unheard of."