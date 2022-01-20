How John Mayer Helped Return Bob Saget's Body to California After His Death

John Mayer paid for a private plane to transport Bob Saget's body back to California after his death, E! News has learned.
On Jan. 9, the Full House star died in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla., while on his stand-up comedy tour. Saget's funeral was held five days later in Los Angeles with many of his famous friends in attendance. He was 65.
But Mayer didn't just fund the flight. Joined by comedian Jeff Ross, the singer also retrieved Saget's car, which was parked at Los Angeles International Airport. While on their drive home, the pair remembered their "rock star" friend in a poignant Instagram Live.
While speaking about Saget and the personal impact he had on Mayer's life, the singer quickly became emotional.
"I really loved the guy," he said. "He was a comic before he was anything else. You know, I've heard from a thousand comics in the last couple days and he loved making people happy. It didn't matter who you were. It didn't matter your stature, your status. Bob was a rock star without an assistant. Bob was a single dad for a long time. He raised three amazing, amazing people and he somehow took his TV family and also made them his real family, which is unheard of."
He added, "I've just never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love individually and completely to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life."
Shortly after Saget's death, Mayer shared a collection of photos of the pair together and penned a moving tribute to him on Instagram.
"I've met many people in my life, but when Bob crossed my path, I just held onto him, and I wasn't letting go. I just knew he was the realest thing," he wrote in part. "I would like you to know that the man you hope was as lovely as you think was way beyond what you can ever imagine. He was impossibly kind. And generous. And loving. And I have more to say so please let me do like one more of these, okay? It's just the way it's gonna be."
He concluded the post by writing, "I love you, Bob. I will never forget you. I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams. I will tell my kids about you. I'm taking you with me forever."