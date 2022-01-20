Dakota Johnson Calls Out Mom Melanie Griffith for Posting Photos Online Without Her Consent

Watch : Dakota Johnson Celebrates 32nd Birthday: Live From E! Rewind

Dakota Johnson is definitely used to having her picture taken—but as far as her baby pictures being out there? She may be fifty shades of annoyed.



Although the 32-year-old technically has an official Instagram account, she isn't active on social media, she confirmed on the Jan. 19 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. However, Dakota's parents, Don Johnson, 72, and Melanie Griffith, 64, love Instagram—so sometimes Dakota's throwback pics end up on social media, especially thanks to her mom.



When host James Corden asked Dakota if she liked them posting her photos, she responded, "I don't like it, but I also don't go on social media, so I don't find out about it until it's really baked into the Internet, and somebody will send it to me like, ‘Oh, you were so ugly—or you were so cute, when you had braces and a slicked back ponytail.'"



Dakota added, "I become like a 12-year-old and I'm like, ‘Mom, you can't do that. We've had this conversation so many times!' She doesn't care."