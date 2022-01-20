Dakota Johnson Calls Out Mom Melanie Griffith for Posting Photos Online Without Her Consent

Dakota Johnson is definitely used to having her picture taken—but as far as her baby pictures being out there? She may be fifty shades of annoyed.
Although the 32-year-old technically has an official Instagram account, she isn't active on social media, she confirmed on the Jan. 19 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. However, Dakota's parents, Don Johnson, 72, and Melanie Griffith, 64, love Instagram—so sometimes Dakota's throwback pics end up on social media, especially thanks to her mom.
When host James Corden asked Dakota if she liked them posting her photos, she responded, "I don't like it, but I also don't go on social media, so I don't find out about it until it's really baked into the Internet, and somebody will send it to me like, ‘Oh, you were so ugly—or you were so cute, when you had braces and a slicked back ponytail.'"
Dakota added, "I become like a 12-year-old and I'm like, ‘Mom, you can't do that. We've had this conversation so many times!' She doesn't care."
However, like most parents, Dakota also remembers her mom embarrassing her long before social media became a thing. The Lost Daughter star also recalled a moment when she had to literally hide from her childhood crush, Jonathan Taylor Thomas.
"My mom is the most amazing person, but she embarrasses me in front of a lot of people," she said. Of the moment, Dakota continued, "Saw him in the airport and I was like, ‘Oh my god, Mom—I think I was 8—Oh my god, Mom, it's him, it's really him. I was like, ‘We're gonna be married. We're gonna be together forever…We're the same. We love each other.'"
And just then, according to Dakota, Melanie did what almost any mom would do: called him right over. "I was across the airport behind a plant," Dakota admitted, adding that she tried to her best "to be invisible."
In the end, Dakota didn't come face-to-face with her crush at the time and she committed to trying to blend in with a small shrub. "It was obvious, I was very visible," she recalled. "I couldn't hide behind the plant…it wasn't like a tree."
Years later, it looks like Melanie has taken the art of putting Dakota on the spot to a whole new level.