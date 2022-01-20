20 Ways To Wear The Chocolate Brown Trend Like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Ciara & More Stars

Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, and Kendall Jenner prove that chocolate brown should be your go-to hue.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 20, 2022 5:27 PMTags
E-Comm: Chocolate Brown TrendGetty Images; ; NBC; Instagram; Shutterstock

Is chocolate brown the new black? There will never actually be a "new black," but adding a new go-to hue to your wardrobe is always a good idea. Chocolate brown has the versatility of a neutral and an incredible sophistication that will elevate any look. Just take a style cue from your favorite celebs. Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber, dared to rock chocolate brown leather.

Ciara may just be the queen of the trend, recently wearing a short-sleeve sweater, a monochromatic suit ensemble, an all-leather look, a gorgeous gown, and loungewear all in chocolate brown. Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, and Elsa Hosk prove that a chocolate brown coat is the go-to, off-duty uniform for supermodels. Lori Harvey strutted down the runway in a long gown with cut-outs and a high slit at the thigh. Lori also wore a chocolate brown mini dress for her New Year's Eve celebrations with Michael B. Jordan. Sofia Richie redefined casual coolness in brown, corduroy pants.

If you want to get in on the trend, check out some of our favorite chocolate brown pieces below.

Eva Shoulder Bag- Brown Croc

This '90s-esque shoulder bag is back in style in a major way. This faux croc bag goes with everything, especially if you want to sport an all brown ensemble.

$39
$33
Amazon
$59
$49
JW PEI

Prettygarden Women’s Solid Color Two Piece Outfit

This two-piece set is athleisure chic, perfect for lounging on the couch or running errands. It has 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$36
Amazon

Mangopop Women's Round Neck Short Sleeve T Shirts Basic Bodysuits

You can never have too many bodysuits. This chocolate brown one is cute on its own and as a layering piece. This bodysuit has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$10-$17
Amazon

Lulus Study Session Brown Ribbed Button-Up Collared Sweater Top

This button-up, collared sweater top is both casual and polished at the same time.

$48
Lulus

SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover

This is the most comfortable pullover you'll ever wear. It's perfect for lounging around or you can dress it up with a pair of nice pants. 

$48
$39
SKIMS

Journee Collection Markita Vegan Leather Sock Bootie

These cute, vegan leather sock booties are incredibly comfortably and effortlessly chic.

$90
$63
Nordstrom Rack

Bertte Plush Throw Blanket Super Soft Fuzzy Warm Blanket

If you're looking to upgrade your TV-watching situation, add this soft, fuzzy blanket to your cart. Plus, it's a great decorative piece to drape over your living room furniture. This blanket has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$16
Amazon

Nasty Gal Faux Suede Pointed Knee High Boots

These faux suede, knee high boots look so expensive, but they're actually just $30.

$99
$30
Nasty Gal

Boohoo Faux Leather Shacket

It's part shirt, it's part jacket, and it's absolutely everything. Immediately elevate any ensemble with this faux leather shacket.

$100
$40
Boohoo

Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer

The Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer is just what you need to feel luxe (and warm) in the winter. Plus, it has zippered pockets for all of your essentials.

 

$198
Alo Yoga

Los Angeles Apparel Cotton Knit Sleeveless Mock Neck Sweater

This sleeveless sweater is something you can wear all year long. It has a slightly cropped fit and mock neckline. 

$78
Los Angeles Apparel

Falari Baseball Cap Adjustable Size for Running Workouts and Outdoor Activities

Having a bad hair day? Cover that up and stay on trend with this chocolate brown baseball cap. This hat has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$8
Amazon

Naturalizer Jac Bootie

This lace-up combat booties are fashion-forward and water-repellent, which is just what we need for winter weather. They have a built-in thermal, sock liner for advanced heat retention and contour+ technology for supreme comfort.

$180
$108
Naturalizer

Winter Leather Gloves for Women, with Full-Hand Touchscreen Featured, Warm Driving Gloves

Keep your hands warm, look stylish, and text at the same time with these touchscreen-compatible, brown leather gloves.

$28
Amazon

Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette

Chocolate brown isn't just for clothing and accessories. Go full-on monochromatic with your look and incorporate chocolate brown hues into your eye makeup with this palette from Huda Beauty.

$29
Sephora

L'Academie Alenna Skirt

This ribbed skirt can be easily styled for a casual day or for a dressed-up occasion. 

$168
$54
Revolve

Jouica Womens Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters

This acrylic sweater is unbelievably soft, lightweight, and luxurious at the same time. It has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$39
$28-37
Amazon

Hotapei Sweater Vest Women

This oversized sweater vest works over classic, white, button-down top or you can wear it on its own.

$31-$35
Amazon

L'Agence Marguerite Coated Jean

These high-rise skinny jeans are extremely flattering with a contoured waistband. The high-stretch denim is coated with an espresso-brown hue.

 

$265
L'Agence

Boohoo Longline Double Breasted Belted Wool Look Coat

Exude those "supermodel walking past the paparazzi" vibes with this long line, brown coat.

$100
$40
Boohoo

If you want to add more celeb-inspired fashion to your wardrobe, check out these velvet looks and winter white ensembles rocked by your favorite stars.

