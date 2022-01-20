20 Ways To Wear The Chocolate Brown Trend Like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Ciara & More Stars

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Is chocolate brown the new black? There will never actually be a "new black," but adding a new go-to hue to your wardrobe is always a good idea. Chocolate brown has the versatility of a neutral and an incredible sophistication that will elevate any look. Just take a style cue from your favorite celebs. Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber, dared to rock chocolate brown leather.

Ciara may just be the queen of the trend, recently wearing a short-sleeve sweater, a monochromatic suit ensemble, an all-leather look, a gorgeous gown, and loungewear all in chocolate brown. Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, and Elsa Hosk prove that a chocolate brown coat is the go-to, off-duty uniform for supermodels. Lori Harvey strutted down the runway in a long gown with cut-outs and a high slit at the thigh. Lori also wore a chocolate brown mini dress for her New Year's Eve celebrations with Michael B. Jordan. Sofia Richie redefined casual coolness in brown, corduroy pants.

If you want to get in on the trend, check out some of our favorite chocolate brown pieces below.