Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer and Ashley Benson Enjoy Magical “Family” Trip to Disneyland

Kristen Stewart and her fiancée Dylan Meyer visited the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland, with their pals including Ashley Benson and got matching sweatshirts to prove it. Check it out below.

By Emlyn Travis Jan 20, 2022 5:21 PMTags
DisneyKristen StewartPretty Little LiarsAshley BensonCelebrities
Watch: Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Girlfriend of 2 Years

The Happiest Place on Earth just got a little, well, happier!  

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson shared a sweet "family" portrait on Instagram from her visit to Disneyland with close friends Kristen Stewart and Stewart's fiancée Dylan Meyer.

The image featured the group wearing matching tie-dye sweatshirts while posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle. As she affectionately captioned the post, "Family trips to Disney."  

Indeed, it was a magical day for the group, who rode the interstellar ride Space Mountain and posed alongside an extremely tall cast member outside the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction.

Perhaps we'll see the group reunite next at Stewart and Meyer's wedding.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in November. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening." 

photos
Stars at Disneyland & Disney World

The wedding of her dreams? Well, it'll obviously be chill.

Trending Stories

1

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

2
Exclusive

Kody and Family Are Exposed to COVID-19 in Sister Wives Clip

3

TikTokers Rally Together to Share Dating PSAs Amid West Elm Caleb Saga

"I want to wear the best pair of Levi's ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cut-off and barefoot," she said. "I want to get married in, like, Topanga. I want to be chilling. I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt." 

She continued, "I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to, like, stand and do vows and f--king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."

And perhaps another trip to Disneyland for their honeymoon, too!

Trending Stories

1

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

2
Exclusive

Kody and Family Are Exposed to COVID-19 in Sister Wives Clip

3

TikTokers Rally Together to Share Dating PSAs Amid West Elm Caleb Saga

4

Burning Questions We Still Have About And Just Like That...

5

The Chainsmokers React to "Conspiracy" That They Had Plastic Surgery

Latest News

Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA's Opening Ceremony Uniforms

Exclusive

Teri Hatcher Shares She Suffered a Miscarriage Trying to Have 2nd Baby

How John Mayer Helped Bring Bob Saget's Body Home After His Death

Robert Pattinson's Twilight Audition Was Truly Wild

Exclusive

Single Drunk Female Stars on the Show's Alcoholism Portrayal

Burning Questions We Still Have About And Just Like That...

The Real's Jeannie Mai Reveals the Name of Her and Jeezy's Baby