Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Britney Spears dyed her hair purple, while Shay Mitchell and Lori Harvey debuted new bobs and Amy Schumer revealed she underwent liposuction.

By Tierney Bricker Jan 23, 2022 11:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairWeight LossCelebritiesFeaturesTransformation
Watch: Britney Spears Threatens LEGAL Action Against Sister Jamie Lynn

Hair today, gone tomorrow. 

It was the week of the chop, with several stars cutting inches off their hair to unveil new looks. Lori Harvey and Shay Mitchell both decided to join the bob brigade, testing out the trendy haircut, while Emily Ratajkowski and Rachel Brosnahan each took to Instagram to reveal bangin' new styles. Warning: You may want to make an appointment with your hairstyle after seeing these pics. 

Plus, Britney Spears decided to dye her hair purple because she was "very bored," and Karlie Kloss went back to her brunette roots for the first time in a decade. Meanwhile,  Zayn Malik made his fans pillowtalk when he casually unveiled his new facial hair and Amy Schumer revealed she is "finally" feeling good after a series of surgical procedures.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
Britney Spears

Oops... she did it again! 

Amid an social media feud with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, the pop star decided to lighten things up by dyeing her hair a surprising hue.

"Here's me with purple hair," Spears captioned an Instagram snap, adding a few shrugging emojis. 

 

What inspired the sudden transformation? "I'm bored, ok ???" the 40-year-old singer explained. "Very bored so my nail girl said do it !!!!"

As for her verdict on the hair style, Spears wrote, "Girl .. I did it but not sure I like it but hey."

Instagram/Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer

The Trainwreck star is starting off the new year feeling "good."

In a Jan. 18 Instagram post, Schumer revealed she underwent liposuction and "finally" has her strength back after her battle with endometriosis. Posting a photo of herself in a bathing suit Schumer admitted, "never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn't contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40."

On her Instagram Story, Schumer reposted the beach photo and revealed she's down to 170 pounds.

Instagram
Lori Harvey

Oh, you thought it was 2022? Because the model is throwing it back.

Just after her 25th birthday, Harvey decided to make a major change, saying goodbye to her long locks in favor of a voluminous bob.

Explaining he was going for "90s supermodel," stylist Ray Christopher shared the shoulder-length cut on Instagram Jan. 18 writing, "I'm in love with it!" He then thanked the SKN by LH founder for "letting me plan your hair, kid."

Instagram/Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan

Talk about a look to marvel over.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star showed off her new hair cut on Instagram on Jan. 19, posting a selfie highlighting her blunt bangs.

"Fresh flowers. Fresh cut. Fresh face. Fresh fit," the 31-year-old captioned the snap. "Did you know if you type fresh enough times in a row it doesn't look like a real word anymore? Do your worst 2022."

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Karlie Kloss

It was a change ten years in the making for the model when she unveiled her new hair color.

"after a decade of being a blonde, i finally crossed over to the dark side," Kloss captioned a Jan. 20 Instagram photo showing off her brunette 'do.

The 29-year-old also posted to her Story about the transformations, writing, "anyone else have a minor identity crisis after they dye their hair?"

Kloss also gave a shot out to her stylist Jenna Perry, calling her the "queen of #hotgirlhair."

TikTok
Shay Mitchell

This Pretty Little Liars star's got a secret and she's not keeping it: She cut her hair!

Mitchell revealed she chopped several inched off her signature long tresses in a TikTok video posted on Jan. 18, making her the latest celeb to test out the bob trend. 

And the 34-year-old showed off the transformation in the clip, which she captioned "Long or short?"  In the video, Mitchell tugs on her long, dark hair that suddenly transitions to her new trimmed look, complete with bangs. 

Instagram
Zayn Malik

This One Direction alum is making some night changes to his appearance.

On Jan. 14, Malik took to Instagram to show off a major facial hair transformation, debuting a new beard with a caption-less selfie. In a photo, the 29-year-old singer's signature scruff looked noticeably longer than usual as he rocked a pair of sunglasses from his collaboration with Arnette. Malik completed his 'fit with a leather bomber jacket layered on top of a knitted sweater.

Instagram/Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

We don't know about you, but the model and bestselling author is feeling 2022 so far.

Ratajkowski debuted her wispy bangs on Jan. 17, posting two selfies with the caption, "Twenty twenty too."

This isn't the first major hair change the 30-year-old has made, dyeing her signature dark tresses platinum blonde in June 2020.

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Unveils Purple Hair Transformation Amid Family Feud

2

Why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Just Might Have Staying Power

3

Secrets of Playboy Bombshells: Sex Rings, Kidnappings & More

4

Priyanka Chopra Hinted She Was "Expecting" With Nick Jonas Months Ago

5

Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dead at 26

Latest News

This $65 Waterproof Ski Jacket Has 15,800 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

We're So Excited to Reveal These Secrets of Saved By the Bell

Watch Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Channel Their Inner Kardashians

Nick Cannon Is "Missing My Little Dude" A Month After Son Zen's Death

Julia Fox Insists She’s Not Dating Kanye West For “Fame” Or “Money”

Heather Gay "Shocked" By Jennie Nguyen's "Blatantly Racist" Remarks