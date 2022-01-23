Hair today, gone tomorrow.
It was the week of the chop, with several stars cutting inches off their hair to unveil new looks. Lori Harvey and Shay Mitchell both decided to join the bob brigade, testing out the trendy haircut, while Emily Ratajkowski and Rachel Brosnahan each took to Instagram to reveal bangin' new styles. Warning: You may want to make an appointment with your hairstyle after seeing these pics.
Plus, Britney Spears decided to dye her hair purple because she was "very bored," and Karlie Kloss went back to her brunette roots for the first time in a decade. Meanwhile, Zayn Malik made his fans
pillowtalk when he casually unveiled his new facial hair and Amy Schumer revealed she is "finally" feeling good after a series of surgical procedures.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...