Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety: "More Present Than Ever"

Teigen's decided to shelve alcohol not long after TV personality Courtney Stodden and Project Runway alum Michael Costello accused her of cyberbullying them in 2011 and 2014, respectively. (While she issued a public apology to Stodden, Teigen's team denied Costello's allegations, calling his photos of their alleged DM exchange "fictional.")

"I think you learn so much in the moments where you do lose so much," she explained to Today this past October of the reevaluation she did in the wake of the backlash. "You lose it all, your world is kind of turned upside down. For me, it was a big moment of like, ‘Wow I need to find out how I can be better, how can I grow from this, learn from this.'

While she stopped short of saying she was thankful for the experience, "It made me a stronger person, a better person," she noted. "That's when I went sober."

Marking 100 days alcohol at the time, she added, "I feel like I've done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to, you know, welcome the fact that hopefully they've seen me be better."

Either way, she's celebrating the new her, noting that cutting out cocktails helped her as she processed losing son Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

"It took a lot of therapy," Teigen, who is also mom to 5-year-old daughter Luna and 3-year-old son Miles, continued. "I needed to be clear. That's why honestly going sober was so important was I needed to be clearheaded. I needed to be able to understand what I was taking in in therapy and really absorb it instead of, like, just hiding behind alcohol."