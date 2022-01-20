How Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet "Drifted Apart" Before Their Breakup

What really happened between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet?
Though fans of the Aquaman actor and the High Fidelity actress were stunned when they announced their breakup on Jan. 12, a source tells E! News the stars were simply heading in "different" directions prior to their split.
"Jason is very focused on his career and wants to work. He has found success and it's driving him and is very fulfilling," the insider shares. "Lisa wants to be in LA and is not interested in going on location for long periods of time with him."
According to the source, Lisa's "priorities are different right now" and is "very into" health and wellness. "That's what motivates her."
The Game of Thrones star "was moving in a different direction and it did not fit together with her lifestyle," the insider says. "They drifted apart and wanted different things."
Jason, 42, and Lisa, 54, were together for 16 years—including four years of marriage—and are parents to Lola Iolani Momoa, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 13. Lisa is also mom to daughter Zoë Kravitz, who she shares with ex Lenny Kravitz.
"Zoë is very close to Lisa and will be of great support as she navigates through this," the sources says of the Big Little Lies star. "She also really likes Jason and has a good relationship with him so it's all very sad that this chapter is closing. She loves them both but understands that it was time for them to move on."
In a joint statement posted to Instagram on Jan. 12, Jason and Lisa told fans they were "parting ways in marriage."
"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy," they noted. "But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived."
"We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become," their message continued. "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children."
Just weeks before the breakup announcement, Lisa opened up about a "new" chapter in her life during a chat with her former A Different World co-star Marissa Tomei for Interview Magazine.
When asked what's "calling" her in life lately, Lisa—who legally changed her name to Lilakoi Moon but still uses Lisa Bonet as her stage name—said, "Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty. We've eliminated all this extra noise, and now it's time to grow our roots deeper into our own values."