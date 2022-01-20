How Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet "Drifted Apart" Before Their Breakup

Watch : Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split After 4 Years of Marriage

What really happened between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet?

Though fans of the Aquaman actor and the High Fidelity actress were stunned when they announced their breakup on Jan. 12, a source tells E! News the stars were simply heading in "different" directions prior to their split.

"Jason is very focused on his career and wants to work. He has found success and it's driving him and is very fulfilling," the insider shares. "Lisa wants to be in LA and is not interested in going on location for long periods of time with him."

According to the source, Lisa's "priorities are different right now" and is "very into" health and wellness. "That's what motivates her."

The Game of Thrones star "was moving in a different direction and it did not fit together with her lifestyle," the insider says. "They drifted apart and wanted different things."

Jason, 42, and Lisa, 54, were together for 16 years—including four years of marriage—and are parents to Lola Iolani Momoa, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 13. Lisa is also mom to daughter Zoë Kravitz, who she shares with ex Lenny Kravitz.