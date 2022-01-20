See Supermodel Coco Rocha Teach the Project Runway Designers a Thing or Two

Pose!
Supermodel Coco Rocha is the guest judge on tonight's all-new episode of Project Runway, and thankfully for the contestants, she's sharing some key pieces of advice with them before time's up and their final designs are due.
However, in a Project Runway twist, the looks won't be modeled on a catwalk—instead, the designers have to showcase their styles in a single image by creating a high-fashion look for an editorial photoshoot.
Coco will be pulling double duty and modeling all the creations, which you can get a sneak peek at in this exclusive teaser.
As the below clip shows, she's meeting the designers for a fitting with Project Runway mentor Christian Siriano in tow, and up first is Coral Castillo.
"I think you're going to have to really cut it down," Christian says, being mindful of the photoshoot's restrictions. "Remember Coral, the shot is vertical."
Coco echos Christian's sentiment, telling Coral that the photographer "has to pull back quite far to get all the details."
"There's all that to think of in photos," she adds. "Runway is very different."
Before we can see just how nervous Coral is after receiving all of the pair's feedback, they're moving on to Kristina Kharlashkina.
"You kind of need to see, Kristina, with all the layers, what are the shapes that she's doing?" Christian says once Coco is dressed. "I definitely think you need to give her things to do."
Whether that's pockets, ribbon strips or some other fashion device is up to Kristina, but she also has to consider Coco's advice that the "blue on blue on blue" might be a little harsh on the eyes.
Adds the supermodel, "That's why I feel like seeing some break in the skin is making it a little fresher."
Kristina's response? "Honestly," she admits in a confessional, "my head was so busy regarding all the finishes, so I'm not even thinking about the photo shoot."
Watch the complete sneak peek clip above, and tune in to Project Runway tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo. You can also catch the episode on Peacock beginning tomorrow.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)