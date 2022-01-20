See Supermodel Coco Rocha Teach the Project Runway Designers a Thing or Two

Watch : "Project Runway's" IMPRESSIVE "Unconventional Challenge"

Pose!

Supermodel Coco Rocha is the guest judge on tonight's all-new episode of Project Runway, and thankfully for the contestants, she's sharing some key pieces of advice with them before time's up and their final designs are due.

However, in a Project Runway twist, the looks won't be modeled on a catwalk—instead, the designers have to showcase their styles in a single image by creating a high-fashion look for an editorial photoshoot.

Coco will be pulling double duty and modeling all the creations, which you can get a sneak peek at in this exclusive teaser.

As the below clip shows, she's meeting the designers for a fitting with Project Runway mentor Christian Siriano in tow, and up first is Coral Castillo.

"I think you're going to have to really cut it down," Christian says, being mindful of the photoshoot's restrictions. "Remember Coral, the shot is vertical."

Coco echos Christian's sentiment, telling Coral that the photographer "has to pull back quite far to get all the details."