Below Deck Sailing Yacht Star Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux Confirms Paternity of Dani Soares' Daughter

"Dani and I have been working and communicating together to the best of our ability; given Dani is a full-time mother and worker, and I being gone for extended periods of time not knowing when I will step back on land," he continued. "This is imperative for the sake of our daughter as she needs both parents in her life."



After establishing the results, Jean-Luc added that he feels that the subject has been officially put to rest.

"With that being said, going forward," the reality star added. "I will no longer feel the need to explain myself to anybody. when realizing people only understand from their level of perception."

Jean-Luc concluded his post with saying that he's "striving to be the best man and father that I can be."