Karlie Kloss' Chic Brunette Hair May Inspire Your Next Salon Visit

Watch : Karlie Kloss Is the "Quintessential American Rose" at 2021 Met Gala

Karlie Kloss is switching up her style.

While she's had blonde hair for years, the 29-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Jan. 19 to debut her brand-new brunette ‘do.

"After a decade of being a blonde, I finally crossed over to the dark side," Kloss wrote to her 10 million followers alongside photos of her turning a New York City block into her own personal runway. And it looks like they were loving the look.

"Gorgeoussssss," Sailor Brinkley Cook wrote in the comments section. On behalf of her fellow brunettes, Rachel Brosnahan added, "Welcome."

Kloss, who welcomed her first baby with husband Joshua Kushner in 2021, had hinted she was ready for a hair change after she posted a picture of herself in a salon chair along with the words "…something different."

And although it's been a minute, Kloss has sported darker tresses before, last rocking the hair hue in 2014. Still, her fans hadn't forgotten. "BRUNETTE KARLIE IS BACK," one commenter wrote. "AAAAHHHHH." Added another, "We've missed brunette Karlie! You look flawless btw, glad that you decided to return back to the dark side after all these years."