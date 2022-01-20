Why Jensen Ackles Says He and Jessica Alba Bickered on </>Dark Angel Set

Watch : Jessica Alba Called "Horrible" to Work With By Jensen Ackles

According to Jensen Ackles, his early days on Dark Angel were not-so-heavenly.



During his appearance on the Jan. 18 episode of Inside of You: Michael Rosenbaum, the Supernatural alum admitted that he and Jessica Alba didn't exactly click right off the bat while co-starring in the early 2000s science fiction drama.

Calling his experience "horrible," Jensen added, "I'm not kidding. I've told this to her face."

However, the actor clarified that looking back now, he can understand the circumstances. "I love Jess, which I know kind of contradicts what I've just said," he added. "She was under an immense amount of pressure on that show. She was young, she was in a relationship [with co-star Michael Weatherly] and that was rocky and causing some undue stress I believe on set."



For reference, Jessica was 19 years old when she landed the starring role on the FOX show. Jensen, who was 23 at the time, officially joined the series in season two, to which he attributes for some of the tension.