Why Jensen Ackles Says He and Jessica Alba Bickered on </>Dark Angel Set

In a new interview, Jensen Ackles reflected on his working relationship with Jessica Alba on the set of </>Dark Angel, saying they had "the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do."

Watch: Jessica Alba Called "Horrible" to Work With By Jensen Ackles

According to Jensen Ackles, his early days on Dark Angel were not-so-heavenly.
 
During his appearance on the Jan. 18 episode of Inside of You: Michael Rosenbaum, the Supernatural alum admitted that he and Jessica Alba didn't exactly click right off the bat while co-starring in the early 2000s science fiction drama.

Calling his experience "horrible," Jensen added, "I'm not kidding. I've told this to her face."

However, the actor clarified that looking back now, he can understand the circumstances. "I love Jess, which I know kind of contradicts what I've just said," he added. "She was under an immense amount of pressure on that show. She was young, she was in a relationship [with co-star Michael Weatherly] and that was rocky and causing some undue stress I believe on set." 
 
For reference, Jessica was 19 years old when she landed the starring role on the FOX show. Jensen, who was 23 at the time, officially joined the series in season two, to which he attributes for some of the tension.

"I was the new, fresh face on the set who wasn't really there in season one," he said. "I came in for one episode but then they wrote me in as a series regular for season two. I was the new kid on the block, and I got picked on by the lead."

Describing his moments with Jessica as "the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do," Jensen added, "It wasn't that she didn't like me. She just was like, 'Oh here's the pretty boy that network brought in for some more window dressing, 'cause that's what we need.'"

But, as Jensen explained, he learned to "fight fire with fire," which eventually led to "mutual respect" between the pair.

In fact, he credits the actress for being there for him during a rough time while filming.
 
"My grandfather died while I was shooting it and she literally just walked into my trailer and held me for a half an hour," he shared. "So it was that kind of a relationship. If she walked in, we'd be all hugs, but she didn't make it easy on me."

