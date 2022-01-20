Clash of the Cover Bands Winner Performs Dolly Parton Tribute That Will Make You Do a Double Take

Watch : "Clash of the Cover Bands" Coming to E!

Hello Dolly 2.0!

Clash of the Cover Bands champ Karen Hester proved why she was totally deserving of her big win when she got the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 19.

The Dolly Parton tribute artist wowed the crowd as she turned out a medley of the country star's biggest hits, including "9 to 5," "Jolene" and "Two Doors Down," as seen in E! News' exclusive first look at the episode.

The camp activities leader from Myrtle Beach, S.C. was a dead ringer for Dolly, taking to the stage wearing a gold and white striped mini-dress with fringe details, styled with T-strap heels and the iconic singer's signature sky-high blonde hairdo.

"I'm sure there's going to be all types of emotions I'm probably going to feel, along with nerves, but a whole lot of excitement, too," Karen told her local NBC 10 News hours before her performance on Jan. 19, which happens to be on the same day Dolly herself turns 76.