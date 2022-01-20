Exclusive

Clash of the Cover Bands Winner Performs Dolly Parton Tribute That Will Make You Do a Double Take

Dolly Parton impersonator and Clash of the Cover Bands winner Karen Hester will perform a special medley of the country superstar’s hits on The Tonight Show on Jan. 19.

Hello Dolly 2.0!

Clash of the Cover Bands champ Karen Hester proved why she was totally deserving of her big win when she got the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 19.

The Dolly Parton tribute artist wowed the crowd as she turned out a medley of the country star's biggest hits, including "9 to 5," "Jolene" and "Two Doors Down," as seen in E! News' exclusive first look at the episode. 

The camp activities leader from Myrtle Beach, S.C. was a dead ringer for Dolly, taking to the stage wearing a gold and white striped mini-dress with fringe details, styled with T-strap heels and the iconic singer's signature sky-high blonde hairdo.

"I'm sure there's going to be all types of emotions I'm probably going to feel, along with nerves, but a whole lot of excitement, too," Karen told her local NBC 10 News hours before her performance on Jan. 19, which happens to be on the same day Dolly herself turns 76.

She added, "What better way to honor her than to perform on her birthday on The Tonight Show?"

On each episode of Clash of the Cover Bands, produced by Jimmy Fallon, two acts of similar musical genre go head-to-head over the course of two rounds to see which band has the most entertaining cover performance.

The E! series is hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss, while Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean serve as judges.

Paula Lobo/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Initially beating out a Carrie Underwood wannabe, Karen advanced to the finals in December and faced off against the likes of artists imitating U2, Tina Turner, Tim McGraw, Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, Celine Dion, Depeche Mode and Bon Jovi.

Before her latest concert on the late night talk show, Karen took home the top prize of $25,000.

E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands is available now on-demand and on the NBC and E! Apps.

You can watch Karen show her stuff on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 11:35 p.m. ET and PT.

