Valetine's Day Gifts for People in a Situationship

Whether you have yet to make your relationship official or are friends with benefits, Valentine's Day can be awkward for those in situationships. Do you celebrate with each other or do you avoid the day entirely? It's a complex matter.

Since all situationships are different, we unfortunately, don't have a blanket answer to give you. Our advice? Do what feels right for you and whoever has a piece of your heart—big or small!

Given one of our love languages is gift-giving, we'll take any opportunity to give the special people in our lives something to mark the occasion, no matter how cheesy the holiday may be.

From outdoor adventures and dinner kits to heated blankets and yummy treats for your Netflix & Chill session, we rounded up 18 uncomplicated gifts that will help you celebrate the holiday without making it awkward. Plus, some of these gifts might aid in taking things to the next level!