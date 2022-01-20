Valetine's Day Gifts for People in a Situationship

These gifts will help you navigate the love-filled holiday without making things awkward!

By Emily Spain Jan 20, 2022 2:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Situationship Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Whether you have yet to make your relationship official or are friends with benefits, Valentine's Day can be awkward for those in situationships. Do you celebrate with each other or do you avoid the day entirely? It's a complex matter. 

Since all situationships are different, we unfortunately, don't have a blanket answer to give you. Our advice? Do what feels right for you and whoever has a piece of your heart—big or small!

Given one of our love languages is gift-giving, we'll take any opportunity to give the special people in our lives something to mark the occasion, no matter how cheesy the holiday may be. 

From outdoor adventures and dinner kits to heated blankets and yummy treats for your Netflix & Chill session, we rounded up 18 uncomplicated gifts that will help you celebrate the holiday without making it awkward. Plus, some of these gifts might aid in taking things to the next level!

Bella Hadid Stars in Victoria's Secret Valentine's Day Campaign

Make Me Smile™ Bouquet

Whether you're in a committed relationship or not, flowers are always a good idea! Instead of red roses or a bouquet situated in a heart-adorned vase, send them this holiday-neutral smiley face arrangement

$50
1-800-Flowers.com

I Deleted My Dating Apps For You Wine Label by TipsyLabels

Express your feelings for them without having to say anything thanks to this wine label! Just slap it on their favorite blend and hold your breath. Who knows, it might help you have THAT conversation!

$6
Etsy

818 Blanco Tequila

Tequila makes (almost) all situations better! Whether you're "just friends" or more than friends, we suggest whipping up some conversation-starting cocktails with 818's Blanco Tequila for your Netflix & Chill session.

$45
Total Wine

We're Not Really Strangers Card Game

Get to know each other a bit better with this insightful card game! It has 150 cards to challenge you both to deepen your connection in a fun, interactive way.

$25
Amazon

Valentine Variety Tackle Box

Who doesn't love getting sweets on Valentine's Day? Plus, candy doesn't have to mean anything more than a thoughtful gesture! If you're not sure what type of candy is their favorite, they're sure to find something they love in this adorable variety box.

$28
Dylan's Candy Bar

57hours Adventure

We love the idea of treating someone to an experience regardless of your status. Thanks to 57hours, you can book a variety of adventures across the globe like hiking, skiing, mountain biking or surfing!

Book @
57hours

Friends With Benefits Essential T-Shirt

Show off your situationship with pride and humor! This shirt will hopefully limit intrusive questions from family members and friends about your relationship status.

$22
Redbubble

Tinder Valentines Card by ZeroSleepClub

If you met them on a dating app, this hilarious card will help you express your gratitude for them without being overly mushy.

$5
Etsy

ISSEVE Sushi Making Kit

If you don't want to go out to a restaurant for a formal V-Day dinner, bring the revolving sushi bar to your house! This kit has all of the tools you'll need to make your favorite rolls.

$25
Amazon

Lobster Care Package for 2 from McLoons Lobster Shack

For an uber-delicious, totally platonic dinner, may we suggest ordering this Lobster Care Package? You'll get lobster rolls, homemade New England clam chowder and blueberry bread pudding delivered to your doorstep. 

$105
Goldbelly

Truff Lovers Pack

Looking to spice up your V-Day plans? Pick up Truff's Lovers Pack! It includes the brand's signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce, Black Truffle Pomodoro Pasta Sauce and Black Truffle Oil. 

$68
Truff

The Adventure Challenge: Dinner Dates

Just because things are complicated, it doesn't mean you can't cook meals together! In addition to providing straightforward recipes, this book features scratch-off activities to help you create drama-free memories.

$60
$50
Adventure Challenge

Electric Blanket Heated Throw

Make your move night a bit more cozy with this heated throw!

$47
Amazon

I DEW CARE Let’s Get Sheet Faced Face Sheet Mask Pack

Maybe your love life isn't picture-perfect, but your skin can be with the help of these ultra-nourishing sheet masks!

$18
Amazon

ThreePlay™ Massage Candle

For more intimate situationships, use this massage candle to keep the metaphorical fire between you burning! Packed with aphrodisiac scents and body-safe ingredients, it will certainly elevate any Valentine's Day hangout.

$14
Lovability

