Valetine's Day Gifts for People in a Situationship

Whether you have yet to make your relationship official or are friends with benefits, Valentine's Day can be awkward for those in situationships. Do you celebrate with each other or do you avoid the day entirely? It's a complex matter.
Since all situationships are different, we unfortunately, don't have a blanket answer to give you. Our advice? Do what feels right for you and whoever has a piece of your heart—big or small!
Given one of our love languages is gift-giving, we'll take any opportunity to give the special people in our lives something to mark the occasion, no matter how cheesy the holiday may be.
From outdoor adventures and dinner kits to heated blankets and yummy treats for your Netflix & Chill session, we rounded up 18 uncomplicated gifts that will help you celebrate the holiday without making it awkward. Plus, some of these gifts might aid in taking things to the next level!
Make Me Smile™ Bouquet
Whether you're in a committed relationship or not, flowers are always a good idea! Instead of red roses or a bouquet situated in a heart-adorned vase, send them this holiday-neutral smiley face arrangement.
I Deleted My Dating Apps For You Wine Label by TipsyLabels
Express your feelings for them without having to say anything thanks to this wine label! Just slap it on their favorite blend and hold your breath. Who knows, it might help you have THAT conversation!
818 Blanco Tequila
Tequila makes (almost) all situations better! Whether you're "just friends" or more than friends, we suggest whipping up some conversation-starting cocktails with 818's Blanco Tequila for your Netflix & Chill session.
We're Not Really Strangers Card Game
Get to know each other a bit better with this insightful card game! It has 150 cards to challenge you both to deepen your connection in a fun, interactive way.
Valentine Variety Tackle Box
Who doesn't love getting sweets on Valentine's Day? Plus, candy doesn't have to mean anything more than a thoughtful gesture! If you're not sure what type of candy is their favorite, they're sure to find something they love in this adorable variety box.
57hours Adventure
We love the idea of treating someone to an experience regardless of your status. Thanks to 57hours, you can book a variety of adventures across the globe like hiking, skiing, mountain biking or surfing!
Friends With Benefits Essential T-Shirt
Show off your situationship with pride and humor! This shirt will hopefully limit intrusive questions from family members and friends about your relationship status.
Tinder Valentines Card by ZeroSleepClub
If you met them on a dating app, this hilarious card will help you express your gratitude for them without being overly mushy.
ISSEVE Sushi Making Kit
If you don't want to go out to a restaurant for a formal V-Day dinner, bring the revolving sushi bar to your house! This kit has all of the tools you'll need to make your favorite rolls.
Lobster Care Package for 2 from McLoons Lobster Shack
For an uber-delicious, totally platonic dinner, may we suggest ordering this Lobster Care Package? You'll get lobster rolls, homemade New England clam chowder and blueberry bread pudding delivered to your doorstep.
Truff Lovers Pack
Looking to spice up your V-Day plans? Pick up Truff's Lovers Pack! It includes the brand's signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce, Black Truffle Pomodoro Pasta Sauce and Black Truffle Oil.
The Adventure Challenge: Dinner Dates
Just because things are complicated, it doesn't mean you can't cook meals together! In addition to providing straightforward recipes, this book features scratch-off activities to help you create drama-free memories.
Electric Blanket Heated Throw
Make your move night a bit more cozy with this heated throw!
I DEW CARE Let’s Get Sheet Faced Face Sheet Mask Pack
Maybe your love life isn't picture-perfect, but your skin can be with the help of these ultra-nourishing sheet masks!
ThreePlay™ Massage Candle
For more intimate situationships, use this massage candle to keep the metaphorical fire between you burning! Packed with aphrodisiac scents and body-safe ingredients, it will certainly elevate any Valentine's Day hangout.
