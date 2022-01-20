Kelly Rizzo Remembers Husband Bob Saget as "the Best Man" in First TV Interview Since His Death

Kelly Rizzo is ready to reflect on her "wonderful" life with late husband Bob Saget.
In her first major interview since his death, the blogger shared some of her memories with the Full House star.
In a first look at the NBC News interview, which will air on Jan. 20, TODAY anchor Hoda Kotb asked Kelly about Bob's true personality.
"Who was the Bob Saget like at dinner when there was no audience?" she asked. "When there was no one around, no one to make laugh, what was that guy like?"
He was the same, Kelly told her. "He was there to just enjoy life," she shared. "And he just wanted to make people feel good. I mean, if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses. He knew all the hosts."
She continued, "Everybody knew him and loved him. And his constant message was ‘just treat everybody with kindness' because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be. And so he always was just so kind and loving to everybody."
Through tears, Kelly said that Bob was "the best man I've ever known in my life." She recalled, "He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it. And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, ‘Wow, this is a special guy.'"
The 65-year-old actor died in Florida earlier this month, and authorities have yet to reveal his cause of death. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, police told E! News. Bob was laid to rest last week, with many of his former co-stars attending the funeral.
Kelly, who tied the knot in 2018, previously broke her silence on Bob's passing by releasing a statement on Jan. 10.
"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said at the time. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."
The TV host added, "When this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world."
Her full interview will air on NBC on Thursday, Jan. 20. Watch the first clip above, and keep scrolling to take a look back at their love story.