TikTokers Rally Together to Share Dating Red Flags Amid West Elm Caleb Saga

If you often browse TikTok, chances are that the name "West Elm Caleb" has recently popped up on your feed.

While many people long to go viral on the social media platform, the mysterious figure behind this nickname is gaining notoriety for a different reason. Women on the app are rallying together and sharing their dating red flags under the hashtag #WestElmCaleb after several New York-based TikTok users realized that they had all allegedly dated the same person: A man named Caleb who purportedly works for the furniture company West Elm.

Users have made unverified claims about the alleged serial dater, including that they matched with him on Hinge, received a flurry of affectionate messages—aka "love-bombing"—and then were unceremoniously ghosted.

Word spread and soon a community of women informing other women about dating red flags was formed.

TikTok user @meemshou shared, "I wasn't going to make a video about this, but I feel like it's my duty as your Asian older sister to warn New York City girls about this Caleb from West Elm ASAP." She also cautioned people that "love-bombing is a gateway red flag to all of the other red flags."