Go Inside Chris Lane's Life on the Road During His Fill Them Boots Tour

Dust off the cowboy hat and get ready to fill them boots because Chris Lane is back on tour.
Earlier this month, the country singer kicked off his 2022 tour featuring Tyler Rich, Ernest and Lily Rose. To say he's excited to get back on the road and perform in front of fans may just be an understatement.
"I'm going to be jumping into some of these bigger clubs and playing to packed houses every night," Chris exclusively shared with E! News. "There's something to be said about the energy of the clubs and I can't wait to get back to that and just to feel that energy and passion that country fans always bring."
From fresh hits like "Stop Coming Over" to longtime favorites including "I Don't Know About You," Chris promises an unforgettable night for new and old fans alike.
"I want to impress every single person who is spending their hard-earned money to come out to one of my shows," he said. "I'm incredibly thankful for them and I hope that they take away that, ‘Man, this guy is fun. I want to see him again. That was a great show.'"
With stops across the country through April 16, it's not too late to get your "Fix" of Chris. In fact, his wife Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) and their 8-month-old son Dutton will be stopping by a few shows in the coming weeks.
"I'll have out a couple of tour buses: one for the band and then one for me," Chris teased. "I'll bring my twin brother on mine and then Lauren and Dutton will come out whenever they can and whenever they want to and I have a crib built on there for him."
To see all the backstage details from Chris, keep scrolling.
