And Just Like That...'s Latest Episode Has Us Shouting "Justice for Steve" Again

Warning: The below contains spoilers for episode eight of And Just Like That...
And Just Like That...one of Sex and the City's most beloved couples has called it quits.
During the Jan. 20 episode, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) finally made a decision about her romantic life: She asked Steve (David Eigenberg) for a divorce so she could pursue a relationship with Che (Sara Ramirez). But before we dive into Miranda and Steve's heartbreaking conversation about their dissolved relationship, let's discuss how the pair found themselves here.
At the start of the episode, Miranda attended an LGBTQ+ rally, where Che was giving a keynote speech. Ironically, as Che advocated for people to live their truth, Miranda began literally hiding from her son Brady (Niall Cunningham), who was in the crowd.
A confused Che confronted Miranda for her odd behavior, asking, "He doesn't know you're in an open marriage?"
Miranda had to break the news to Che that she was not in an open marriage, totally throwing the comedian for a loop: "I'm very clear who I am. I don't sneak around, I don't cheat and I don't lie. I'm a lot of things, but I'm not a homewrecker."
For the record, this was the perfect clapback for anyone who has villainized Che on And Just Like That...
Realizing that Che was the person she wanted to be with, Miranda confided in Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) that she would be asking Steve for a divorce. During this conversation, Miranda's longtime besties encouraged her to confirm that Che wanted a relationship too before blowing up her marriage.
Later on, Miranda told Che that she's in love with them and, surprisingly, Carrie's boss felt similarly. Yet, they warned Miranda, "I can't give you anything traditional. That is not who I am."
Even though we would've wanted some explanation on what Che meant here, Miranda accepted the offer, responding, "That's fine. That is great. I don't want traditional."
Does anyone else feel that Miranda is about to be blindsided with Che being polyamorous or something?
Following this meeting with Che, Miranda finally told Steve just how unhappy she was, stating, "This isn't enough for me."
When Steve pushed for more clarification, Miranda declared, "I want more. More everything—more connection, more energy, more sex, more me. More, Steve. More."
Breaking all of our hearts, Steve revealed that their life was enough for him. Though Steve didn't fight Miranda's decision, he did call her out for her constant dissatisfaction.
"It's always like this," he said. "You don't think that I'm enough, then I'm kind of enough and then I'm not enough again. I'm always there, you know, hanging in for us."
The line that made us shout "Justice for Steve" at our TVs? "I'm too old to rally for us again."
Same, Steve. Same.
Miranda then set Steve free for good by revealing that she had fallen in love with someone else, bringing an end to the Steve-Miranda saga.
