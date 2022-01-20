Chris Daughtry Shares Daughter Hannah Price's Cause of Death

Watch : "American Idol" Alum Chris Daughtry's Daughter Found Dead At 25

Chris Daughtry is speaking out two months after the death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Hannah Price.

In a joint statement with his wife, Deanna Daughtry, the American Idol alum said officials have recently determined that Hannah died by suicide on Nov. 12.

"From a young age, Hannah struggled with mental illness and was in and out of therapy and treatment centers," the statement read. "As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself abusive relationships."

The family continued, "Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family."