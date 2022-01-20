Jonathan Scott Reveals His Hope for "Forever Home" With Zooey Deschanel

Making their house a true home.
Jonathan Scott has big plans for the property he just purchased with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.
In an upcoming interview on Shop Today with Jill Martin, alongside his twin brother Drew Scott, Jonathan said the couple is fixing up the 1938 historic home and plan to hold on to it for good.
"We bought a new old home. It's absolutely beautiful," Jonathan said on Jan.14. "We found our forever home and we are embarking on this renovation."
He added, "Our hope is that when it's done, it stays in the family forever and ever."
The Property Brothers star first revealed plans of the "dream home" in the Winter 2022 issue of his Drew's magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal.
In a personal essay, Jonathan revealed that he and Zooey—who is "obsessed with real estate"—had been looking at houses around Los Angeles "for fun," but their "noncommittal plan" backfired when they fell in love with the Georgian-style home designed by renowned architect Gerard Colcord.
"As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed… magical," he recalled of the property. "It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park."
Jonathan said he knew the house was extra special when Zooey's son Charlie, 4, and daughter Elsie, 5—whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik—affectionately "dubbed it the Park House" due to its surrounding greenery.
He quipped, "The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House."
Since closing on the home, the HGTV host has been deep in renovations with the 41-year-old New Girl actress. In fact, the two have very similar tastes in design—something that Jonathan finds "refreshing" given that, in his experience renovating houses for other families, "couples rarely agree when it comes to designing their home."
"We both cherish old homes—the intricate details, the wood floors, the vintage hardware," he explained in his essay. "We like a home that feels special and loved, with its own unique story."
Even though the couple, who have been dating since 2019, have found some "hidden problems" within the decades-old abode, he said the extra work is more than worth it.
"We have each other, and we have time—the rest of our lives together in this house," he noted. "Our house. Our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family."