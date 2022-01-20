10 Retinol Creams & Serums That Are Worth the Splurge

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Retinol is considered to be a superstar ingredient by dermatologists everywhere. After all, it has so many benefits from fighting acne to reducing fine lines and wrinkles to improving skin tone and texture.

Truth be told, when shopping for skincare products, pricier doesn't always mean better. For instance, the cult-fave Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick is less than $30 and works wonders on dark under eye circles, fine lines and wrinkles. Amazon also has retinol creams that are highly-rated and totally affordable.

But there are benefits to purchasing higher-end products as well. If you're willing to spend a little more for a high-quality product that really gets the job done, we've rounded up some top-rated retinols that are definitely worth the splurge. Check those out below.