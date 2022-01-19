Here's What's Coming to Netflix in February 2022

Just call February the season of love on Netflix.
On Jan. 19, the streaming service revealed the movies, TV shows and original projects premiering next month. Viewers hoping for some romance are lucking out with the premiere of Love Is Blind season two.
Hosted by Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey, the new season (produced by Kinetic Content) will introduce viewers to another group of singles seeking transformative love. The only twist is that they have to form connections with strangers without seeing what they look like.
Because season one was so successful, Netflix is also introducing fans to Love Is Blind Japan, where marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged before ever setting eyes on each other.
If you're looking for something more action-packed or family friendly, Netflix has it all in its February guide below.
Feb. 1
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Gabby's Dollhouse, Season 4
Raising Dion, Season 2
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil's Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year's Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
Feb. 2
Dark Desire, Season 2
MeatEater, Season 10, Part 2
The Tinder Swindler
Feb. 3
Finding Ola
Kid Cosmic, Season 3
Murderville
Feb. 4
Looop Lapeta
Sweet Magnolias, Season 2
Through My Window
Feb. 5
Child of Kamiari Month
Love Is Blind Japan
Ms. Pat: Y'All Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
Feb. 9
Catching Killers, Season 2
Disenchantment, Part 4
Ideias à Venda
Only Jokes Allowed
The Privilege
Feb. 10
Into the Wind
St. Vincent
Until Life Do Us Part
Feb. 11
Anne+: The Film
Love Tactics
Bigbug
Inventing Anna
Love and Leashes
Love Is Blind, Season 2
Tall Girl 2
Toy Boy, Season 2
Feb. 12
Forecasting Love and Weather
Twenty Five Twenty One
Feb. 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
Fishbowl Wives
Feb. 15
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Ridley Jones, Season 3
Feb. 16
Blackhat
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Secrets of Summer
Swap Shop, Season 2
Feb. 17
Erax
Fistful of Vengeance
Forgive Us Our Trespasses
Heart Shot
Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life
Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow
Feb. 18
The Cuphead Show!
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
Space Force, Season 2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Feb. 20
Don't Kill Me
Feb. 21
Halloween (2007)
Feb. 22
Cat Burglar
RACE: Bubba Wallace
Feb. 23
Worst Roommate Ever
UFO
Feb. 24
Karma's World Music Videos
Feb. 25
Back to 15
Merlí. Sapere Aude
Restless
Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming
Vikings: Valhalla
Feb. 28
My Wonderful Life
Two Sentence Horror Stories, Season 3