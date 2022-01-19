Here's What's Coming to Netflix in February 2022

From a new season of Love Is Blind to the premiere of Despicable Me, February just got a lot better for Netflix streamers of all ages.

Just call February the season of love on Netflix.

On Jan. 19, the streaming service revealed the movies, TV shows and original projects premiering next month. Viewers hoping for some romance are lucking out with the premiere of Love Is Blind season two.

Hosted by Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey, the new season (produced by Kinetic Content) will introduce viewers to another group of singles seeking transformative love. The only twist is that they have to form connections with strangers without seeing what they look like.

Because season one was so successful, Netflix is also introducing fans to Love Is Blind Japan, where marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged before ever setting eyes on each other.

If you're looking for something more action-packed or family friendly, Netflix has it all in its February guide below. 

Feb. 1
My Best Friend Anne Frank 
Gabby's Dollhouse, Season 4 
Raising Dion, Season 2 
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil's Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year's Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen

Universal Pictures

Feb. 2
Dark Desire, Season 2 
MeatEater, Season 10, Part 2 
The Tinder Swindler 

Feb. 3
Finding Ola 
Kid Cosmic, Season 3 
Murderville 

Feb. 4
Looop Lapeta 
Sweet Magnolias, Season 2 
Through My Window  

Feb. 5
Child of Kamiari Month 
Love Is Blind Japan 
Ms. Pat: Y'All Wanna Hear Something Crazy? 

Feb. 9
Catching Killers, Season 2 
Disenchantment, Part 4 
Ideias à Venda 
Only Jokes Allowed 
The Privilege 

Feb. 10
Into the Wind 
St. Vincent 
Until Life Do Us Part  

Feb. 11
Anne+: The Film 
Love Tactics 
Bigbug 
Inventing Anna 
Love and Leashes 
Love Is Blind, Season 2 
Tall Girl 2 
Toy Boy, Season 2 

Netflix

Feb. 12
Forecasting Love and Weather 
Twenty Five Twenty One 

Feb. 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire 
Fishbowl Wives  

Feb. 15
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Ridley Jones, Season 3 

Feb. 16
Blackhat
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy 
Secrets of Summer 
Swap Shop, Season 2 

Feb. 17
Erax 
Fistful of Vengeance 
Forgive Us Our Trespasses 
Heart Shot
Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life 
Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow 

Feb. 18
The Cuphead Show! 
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing 
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars 
Space Force, Season 2 
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 

Feb. 20
Don't Kill Me

Feb. 21
Halloween (2007)

Feb. 22
Cat Burglar 
RACE: Bubba Wallace 

Feb. 23
Worst Roommate Ever 
UFO 

Feb. 24
Karma's World Music Videos

Feb. 25
Back to 15 
Merlí. Sapere Aude 
Restless 
Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming 
Vikings: Valhalla 

Feb. 28
My Wonderful Life 
Two Sentence Horror Stories, Season 3

