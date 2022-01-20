Get the Healthiest Hair of Your Life & Save 56% On Jennifer Lopez’s Complete Hair Care Kit

We included these products chosen by Jennifer lopez because we think you'll like her picks. Jennifer is a paid spokesperson for Hers. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are so many things to admire about Jennifer Lopez, including her work ethic, dance abilities, glowing skin, business acumen, and seemingly perfect hair (just to name a few). JLo combined those last two items when she partnered up with Hers as a spokesperson for her go-to hair products.
If you want every day to be a "good hair day," try out these products that Jennifer uses. There Is the Complete Hair Kit, which has everything you need for full, lush hair. If you're looking to revamp your whole routine, that's the easiest route to take. There's also a JLo-approved scalp scrub, which detoxifies your hair and reduces product buildup. And if you're looking for super smooth, hydrated, shiny hair, there's a hair mask you need to try out. If you're looking for that JLo-level hair, keep on scrolling to learn more about these effective, affordable products.
Hers The Complete Hair Kit
This kit includes a shampoo, conditioner, and Minoxidil drops. If you feel like your hair is everywhere, this shampoo prevents excessive shedding, provides moisture, and strengthens your hair. It gets rid of excess sebum in the hair follicles that can lead to hair loss. The conditioner helps damaged, overly processed hair recover while providing moisture. The Minoxidil drops actively promote hair growth. This combination is unbeatable.
This set has a $72 value and it's on sale at Hers for $55, but you can get it at Bed Bath and Beyond for just $32. That's a 56% discount. For JLo-level hair?! That's definitely worth a try.
A Hers shopper raved, "Almost instantly I noticed my hair was no longer falling out and not only did I notice but others did as well. My husband in fact commented that my hair looked fuller and what was I doing differently? My hair had long lost it's luscious curls and had just turned frizzy and brittle along with the hair loss. After just one wash and condition and using the minoxidil drops my beautiful curls were back! Along with my curls my confidence also came back, boy what a difference. I can even now let my hair air dry if I want and my curls will remain. I haven't been able to do this in forever! I feel 10+ years younger and pretty again. I hated my hair before because I could never get it to curl and it was just a frizzy mess. I am so happy with these products I have already re-ordered and signed up for automatic monthly delivery of the entire kit!"
Another admitted, "Hair loss has been a concern for me lately and I tell you this kit has made a huge difference for me. If you have beginning stages or even advanced stages of hair loss give this a try. I will continue to use it once I run out of this kit."
"I have tried several other brands to help thicken my hair. This one leaves my hair so incredibly soft and instant volume after one use," a third shopper shared."
If you're not looking to revamp your entire routine, there are more Jennifer-approved products from Hers, the Rapid Repair Hair Mask and the Detox Scalp Scrub.
Hers Rapid Repair Hair Mask
Bring your damaged locks back to life in five minutes flat with this luxuriously hydrating hair mask. This deep conditioner is powered by keratin to help repair damaged and overworked hair and it smooths out your strands in just five minutes.
A Hers shopper gushed, "This hair mask has been keeping my hair soft and I love the subtle smell. Definitely will keep using!" Another raved, "This hair mask is simply amazing. Not only does it smell great, but it actually WORKS! My hair was definitely smoother (WAY less frizz) and softer (look and feel), after a single use of this mask." You can get this for 72% off at Bed Bath & Beyond.
Hers Detox Scalp Scrub
If you don't exfoliate, hair products, oil, and dead skin cells can build up on your scalp, which can affect how your hair looks and even its rate of growth. This scalp scrub uses salicylic acid and sugar granules to exfoliate your scalp without irritation. Plus, it washes right out with the buildup. Get a 59% discount on this scrub when you shop at Revolve.
A Hers customer declared, "I love this collection! I have dry skin especially in winter. I use this scrub and mask combo twice a week. It helps clear any dry residue from my scalp, provides hydration and smells great." Another shared, "This actually left my hair feeling light and silky, my scalp didn't feel itchy and dry like other products I have tried. I love this product line and will continue to use it on my hair."
A third shopper said, "This was indeed a very unique product! The scrub left me feeling clean without over cleansing. I would purchase more from this line and recommend the products to friends and family. Enjoyed the texture and scent."
