Hilary Duff Addresses Misconceptions About Her Personality After Being Compared to Lizzie McGuire

Hilary Duff wants the world to know that Lizzie McGuire is just one of the many characters that she's played, not her identity.

In an interview with Bustle on Wednesday, Jan. 19, the How I Met Your Father actress, 34, shared her experience playing the titular role on the hit Disney Channel show and how it continues to shape the way the world perceives her to this day.

According to Hilary, part of the reason why they're so closely linked together is because her and Lizzie's personalities slowly blended together while creating the show. "I was too young to do a character dive on Lizzie," she explained. "I think I was just playing myself. And I really related to that girl. She was me, and I was her, and that was that."

However, as she got older and began to develop her own interests, being constantly compared to the lighthearted teen began to wear her down.