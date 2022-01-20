Julia Fox Was On Her Way, You Just Didn't Know It Yet: Inside the Rise of Kanye "Ye" West's New Muse

However, having boxed up all her stuff in favor of the new wardrobe West bought her, Fox told Interview Jan. 15, "I'm really surrendering. For someone like me who's such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life. I've been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it's a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it. Even a month ago, I was so f--king like…not getting along with my son's father, or not having help. It was just me alone. I was so tired and everything was work."

Last month, Fox posted a pic of Artemiev on her Instagram Stories, beginning a multi-post rant with, "HAVE YOU SEEN THIS DEAD BEAT DAD? He can be found at most strip clubs, Lucien, Paul's bbg, Casablanca, the streets etc." (Artemiev told Page Six in response to her accusations that he wasn't holding up his end of the parenting bargain, "I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling. Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further.")

Referring to that fraught time, Fox told Interview, "I just remember being like, 'I know that there's going to be a reward for this, like this is so f--king miserable that I know something good will come of this if I just hang in there.' And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It's a redemption story."