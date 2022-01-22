It's Time to Admit Kim Kardashian's Romance With Pete Davidson Just Might Have Staying Power

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Get COZY on Date Night

At this point, Pete Davidson is more than in on the joke.

Yes, he's aware he's had quite the fortunate dating streak and, yes, he's happy to poke fun at the interest in his love life in weekly Saturday Night Live sketches. While portraying a version of President Joe Biden that exists in the real world, not the alternate reality we've all been existing in since the Chicago Cubs crushed their 108-year World Series championship drought in November 2016 (a bit that tracks better if you've seen the latest Spider-Man), Pete confirmed that most people are thriving in his corner of the multiverse.

"Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson," he cracked in the Jan. 15 cold open. "Your world is maybe more fun for him."

Hard to argue with a track record that's seen Pete romance the likes of Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor and enjoy a brief engagement to Ariana Grande that cemented the existence of his BDE.