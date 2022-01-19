Marvel "Deeply Saddened" by "Tragic" Death of Moon Knight Actor Gaspard Ulliel

Marvel is mourning the death of French actor Gaspard Ulliel.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel," the studio said in a statement obtained by E! News on Jan. 19. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time."
Before his unexpected death, Ulliel acted in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, which is expected to hit Disney+ on March 30 and co-stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy.
Ulliel died following a skiing accident in southeastern France. According to Albertville prosecutor Anne Gaches, whose office conducted the investigation into the incident, the accident took place Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 4:00 p.m. in the ski area of the La Rosière resort in Montvalezan. Gaches said Ulliel collided with another skier on top of the blue slope Tetras after turning left, presumably to join his friends on another track.
A media spokesperson for La Rosière ski resort said, "Ski patrol rescue and an in-house resort doctor were called for help and immediately arrived onto the scene following the accident." The doctor then called a helicopter, the spokesperson added, to transport Ulliel to the University Hospital of Grenoble.
Gaches said "a judicial investigation was immediately entrusted to the CRS Alpes, Albertville detachment, by the Albertville prosecutor's office." Based on the initial testimonies and findings, she said, it seems that both skiers "fell to the ground." When help arrived, she continued, Ulliel was found "motionless" and "unconscious" while the other skier was found "unharmed."
Gaches said Ulliel was pronounced dead by the doctor of the resuscitation service at the hospital shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 19. He was 37 years old. Ulliel is survived by his girlfriend, French model Gaëlle Piétri, and their 6-year-old son, Orso.
In addition to acting in Moon Knight, Ulliel starred in films like Hannibal Rising and A Very Long Engagement. After news of his death broke, several of his colleagues took to social media to pay tribute.
"It is implausible, insane, and so painful to even think of writing these words," filmmaker Xavier Dolan wrote on Instagram, per Deadline's translation from French to English. "Your discreet laughter, your watchful eye. Your scar. Your talent. Your listening. Your whispers, your kindness. All the features of your person were in fact born of a sparkling sweetness. It is your whole being that has transformed my life, a being that I loved deeply, and that I will always love. I can't say anything else, I'm exhausted, stunned by your departure."
Hannibal Rising director Peter Webber also tweeted, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Gaspard Ulliel at such a young age in a skiing accident. I have such fond memories of working with him all those years ago on Hannibal Rising. Rest in peace, dear friend."