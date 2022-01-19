Proof Jay-Z and Blue Ivy’s Father-Daughter Outing to the LA Rams Game Was a Total Touchdown

Watch : See Blue Ivy Carter All Grown Up for Her 10th Birthday

Make no mistake, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter truly are the blueprint.



And no further proof is needed than their most recent outing together on Monday, Jan. 17, when the father-daughter duo spent some quality time together at the Rams vs. Cardinals game. For the occasion, both Jay and Blue stepped out in style—with the rapper wearing a black windbreaker and black bucket hat, while his 10-year-old wore a black baseball cap paired with a black graphic T-shirt and clear-framed glasses.



The photo of the pair—sans mom Beyoncé and younger siblings Rumi and Sir—had fans seeing double since it's clear that Blue looks more and more like her famous parents each day, and has the swag to match. As one person wrote on Twitter, "That's Bey•Jay = Blue Jay." While another commented on her effortless style, tweeting, "Blue Ivy dressing better than me in my prime!"



Their daytime outing comes just a little more than a week after Blue celebrated her 10th birthday. For the momentous day on Jan. 7, Blue's grandmother, Tina Knowles, shared a special shout-out dedicated to the Grammy winner.