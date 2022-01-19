Tiffany Haddish Shares a Big Update on Her Adoption Plans

Watch : Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her WORST After-Party Moment

Making strides!

Tiffany Haddish not only still has plans to adopt, but as she revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Jan. 19, she might be doing so as soon as this year.

"I just went to Africa!" the comedian told host Justin Sylvester during the exclusive chat. "I just was in Eritrea."

Laughing, Tiffany recalled people trying to give her their kids while she was there: "I was like, 'Hold up, I gotta get the paperwork right! I can't just be taking kids with me!'"

As for when she'll start that sort of paperwork? "Maybe at the end of the year, beginning of next year," Tiffany revealed.

The update came after Tiffany and Justin had a similar discussion on Daily Pop last year, when the Night School actress revealed she had started taking parenting classes in order to adopt.

"I'm looking at five and up, really like seven," Tiffany said in May 2021, citing the age range of children she's looking for. "I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them."