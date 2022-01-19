Tiffany Haddish Shares a Big Update on Her Adoption Plans

Making strides!
Tiffany Haddish not only still has plans to adopt, but as she revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Jan. 19, she might be doing so as soon as this year.
"I just went to Africa!" the comedian told host Justin Sylvester during the exclusive chat. "I just was in Eritrea."
Laughing, Tiffany recalled people trying to give her their kids while she was there: "I was like, 'Hold up, I gotta get the paperwork right! I can't just be taking kids with me!'"
As for when she'll start that sort of paperwork? "Maybe at the end of the year, beginning of next year," Tiffany revealed.
The update came after Tiffany and Justin had a similar discussion on Daily Pop last year, when the Night School actress revealed she had started taking parenting classes in order to adopt.
"I'm looking at five and up, really like seven," Tiffany said in May 2021, citing the age range of children she's looking for. "I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them."
For now, Tiffany's focusing on her career. One of her latest projects if The Afterparty, Apple TV+'s new murder-mystery comedy set at a post-high school reunion bash.
After Justin inquired about Tiffany's own afterparty adventures of the past, she admitted that the "worst" thing she's ever done is "making out with a few strangers."
"I don't know if it was in front of everybody, I don't remember," she added. "But I do remember kissing several strange men!"
The series premieres Jan. 28, and while Tiffany's fans are surely counting down the days, many of them are also awaiting an announcement that she's going to host the 2022 Oscars.
ABC confirmed that the upcoming awards show would have a host for the first time since 2018, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences even took to Twitter to ask who should "hypothetically" get the gig.
Awards prediction site Gold Derby posed the same question, and respondents' No. 1 pick was none other than Tiffany.
But does she even want the job?
"Yeah, if the coin was right," Tiffany revealed on Daily Pop. "I just want to be able to make a down payment on an apartment building in Texas."
She's expressed a similar desire when she was dating Common—telling Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on the SmartLess podcast that she'd prefer the building over an engagement ring because it will "increase in value" and therefore build generational wealth—but they've since broken up.
"But they should give it to Kevin [Hart]," Tiffany said of the Oscars hosting gig.
Kevin was originally slated to host the 2019 Oscars until past homophobic tweets resurfaced, backlash ensued and he voluntarily stepped down.
There's no telling if Kevin would want to host the 2022 Oscars, but he did say he'd be willing to host the 2020 Oscars following his controversy the previous year.
Perhaps he'll follow Tiffany's lead.
"Me and Kevin [could] do it together, that would be fun," she told Justin. "Like how Whoopi [Goldberg] and Billy Crystal did it together."
The Afterparty premieres on Apple TV+ on Jan. 28.