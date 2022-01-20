This Servant Teaser Is Proof Season 3 Is Freakier Than Ever

Jericho may be back, but the drama is far from over.
M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ series Servant returns for season three on Jan. 21, and judging by this sneak peek, things are about to get even weirder than before.
Season two ended with Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) bringing back baby Jericho.
How Leanne pulled off that miracle after Aunt Josephine nearly killed her is totally unclear. Following the season two finale, some fans began to believe that Leanne is a saint or even an angel fallen from grace, but it seems that she's trying to just be human in the upcoming episodes.
Try as Leanne might, it appears the Church of Lesser Saints does not believe that Leanne can stay with the Turners and live out a regular life as she desires. In the official trailer, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) tells Sean (Toby Kebbell), "This cult can come back for her at any time."
And in the exclusive sneak peek above, that time is now. We see Leanne tiptoe through the Turner residence as a stranger loudly searches the home. She hurriedly hides in a closet and FaceTimes Sean, whispering, "There's somebody in the house."
As Sean frantically explains the situation to Dorothy, the screen goes black, leaving us wondering if Leanne is going to be taken away by the cult.
While fans of the series have been waiting for answers to literally any of their questions—some of which they've been asking since season one—it seems that Shyamalan will explain things in due time. After all, the show will come to a conclusion following its fourth and final season. The filmmaker confirmed the news in a Dec. 14 tweet, writing, "Happy to announce (in my very fitting Jericho t-shirt) that @Servant is greenlit for its 4th & final season. I set the goal to tell 1 story in 40 episodes knowing there was no guarantee we would achieve it. It was a huge risk. Thanks @AppleTVPlus & #Servant cast, crew, & fans."
Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, teased in a separate statement that the "gripping mystery takes another surprising turn" in season four.
So, we likely won't get the answers we so desire any time soon, but as the old saying goes, good things come to those who wait!