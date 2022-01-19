Exclusive

Are Bachelor Nation's Pieper James and Actor Brandon Micheal Hall Dating? She Says...

Bachelor in Paradise’s Pieper James was photographed at a New York Knicks basketball game with Brandon Micheal Hall. Before the romance rumors start, there’s one thing you should know.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 19, 2022 8:05 PMTags
Reality TVExclusivesCouplesCelebritiesBachelor in ParadiseBachelor Nation
Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments

Trouble in paradise? Not so fast!

On Jan. 18, some fans began to wonder if Bachelor Nation's Pieper James was suddenly dating actor Brandon Micheal Hall after the pair was photographed together outside Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

The duo was all smiles as Brandon wrapped his left arm around the reality star and posed for a photo. But before romance rumors start, E! News has exclusively learned that nothing—and we mean nothing—is going on between these two. 

Pieper says that she and Brendan Morais remain happy together after a dramatic stint on Bachelor in Paradise.

"Brendan and I are very much still together," Pieper exclusively shared with E! News on Jan. 19. "I met Brandon last night for the first time in a suite. I left at the same time as him. It was very much a friendly interaction and I'm a fan of his show."

That sentiment was seen on her Instagram Stories when she posted a photo with the actor. "Y'all remember how I told you Brendan and I just started watching Search Party?" she wrote.

photos
Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

Pieper continued to document her innocent night out at Madison Square Garden, where she watched the New York Knicks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

BACKGRID

In photos posted on her Instagram Stories, Pieper wasn't even sitting in the same row as Brandon. Instead, she sat steps away from the basketball court with her agent and a model friend named Pam Lima

Fans received a front-row seat to Pieper and Brendan's relationship this past summer on ABC's reality show Bachelor in Paradise. While the pair briefly split in September, they've since decided to work on their relationship away from the cameras.

If you're looking for signs of trouble on social media, you will likely come up empty-handed.

Trending Stories

1

How Vanessa Bryant & More Are Celebrating Natalia on Her 19th Birthday

2

The Chainsmokers React to "Conspiracy" That They Had Plastic Surgery

3

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa & Casino

Earlier this week, Brendan proved to never be too far from his girlfriend as he playfully asked Pieper for photo credit on her latest social media photos

And after enjoying a tropical vacation to Aruba in November, both parties appear to be looking forward to a positive future. "Thankful for you Brendan," she wrote on Instagram. "Everyday I look forward to growing and learning more and more together."

Trending Stories

1

How Vanessa Bryant & More Are Celebrating Natalia on Her 19th Birthday

2

The Chainsmokers React to "Conspiracy" That They Had Plastic Surgery

3

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

4

The Circle's Sammie Cimarelli Is Pregnant

5

Here's What Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Bath Time Looks Like

Latest News

Mary Cosby Reveals Why She Skipped the RHOSLC Season 2 Reunion

January 2022's Best New Beauty Products: OUAI, Kosas & More

Marvel "Deeply Saddened" by "Tragic" Death of Actor Gaspard Ulliel

Proof Jay-Z and Blue Ivy’s Outing to the LA Rams Game Was a Touchdown

Exclusive

Tiffany Haddish Shares a Big Update on Her Adoption Plans

Exclusive

Are Pieper James and Brandon Micheal Hall Dating? She Says...

Exclusive

Hear Ed Helms & Randall Park Tease Their Wild New Peacock Series