Are Bachelor Nation's Pieper James and Actor Brandon Micheal Hall Dating? She Says...

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments

Trouble in paradise? Not so fast!

On Jan. 18, some fans began to wonder if Bachelor Nation's Pieper James was suddenly dating actor Brandon Micheal Hall after the pair was photographed together outside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The duo was all smiles as Brandon wrapped his left arm around the reality star and posed for a photo. But before romance rumors start, E! News has exclusively learned that nothing—and we mean nothing—is going on between these two.

Pieper says that she and Brendan Morais remain happy together after a dramatic stint on Bachelor in Paradise.

"Brendan and I are very much still together," Pieper exclusively shared with E! News on Jan. 19. "I met Brandon last night for the first time in a suite. I left at the same time as him. It was very much a friendly interaction and I'm a fan of his show."

That sentiment was seen on her Instagram Stories when she posted a photo with the actor. "Y'all remember how I told you Brendan and I just started watching Search Party?" she wrote.