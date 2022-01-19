Are Bachelor Nation's Pieper James and Actor Brandon Micheal Hall Dating? She Says...

Trouble in paradise? Not so fast!
On Jan. 18, some fans began to wonder if Bachelor Nation's Pieper James was suddenly dating actor Brandon Micheal Hall after the pair was photographed together outside Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The duo was all smiles as Brandon wrapped his left arm around the reality star and posed for a photo. But before romance rumors start, E! News has exclusively learned that nothing—and we mean nothing—is going on between these two.
Pieper says that she and Brendan Morais remain happy together after a dramatic stint on Bachelor in Paradise.
"Brendan and I are very much still together," Pieper exclusively shared with E! News on Jan. 19. "I met Brandon last night for the first time in a suite. I left at the same time as him. It was very much a friendly interaction and I'm a fan of his show."
That sentiment was seen on her Instagram Stories when she posted a photo with the actor. "Y'all remember how I told you Brendan and I just started watching Search Party?" she wrote.
Pieper continued to document her innocent night out at Madison Square Garden, where she watched the New York Knicks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In photos posted on her Instagram Stories, Pieper wasn't even sitting in the same row as Brandon. Instead, she sat steps away from the basketball court with her agent and a model friend named Pam Lima.
Fans received a front-row seat to Pieper and Brendan's relationship this past summer on ABC's reality show Bachelor in Paradise. While the pair briefly split in September, they've since decided to work on their relationship away from the cameras.
If you're looking for signs of trouble on social media, you will likely come up empty-handed.
Earlier this week, Brendan proved to never be too far from his girlfriend as he playfully asked Pieper for photo credit on her latest social media photos.
And after enjoying a tropical vacation to Aruba in November, both parties appear to be looking forward to a positive future. "Thankful for you Brendan," she wrote on Instagram. "Everyday I look forward to growing and learning more and more together."