New Real Dirty Dancing Show Promises to Give Celebs the Time of Their Lives

These celebs have hungry eyes on the prize.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Fox announced its all-new celebrity dance competition, The Real Dirty Dancing, where eight celebrities will relive the most memorable dance moments from the iconic classic film, Dirty Dancing, in the hopes of becoming the next "Baby" and "Johnny."

The series, which premieres Feb. 1 and is hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss, follows Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love as they head to the original set at Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge, and partner up to learn iconic dance routines from the Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze-led movie. Yes, they will be tackling the legendary lift.

According to the series description, "Throughout the event special, Dirty Dancing's memorable music and unforgettable fashion will transport viewers right back to that magical summer in 1963."

Tbh, we're already swooning thinking about Tyler C stepping into the role of "Johnny."