Olympian Adam Rippon Privately Married Fiancé Jussi-Pekka Kajaala on New Year’s Eve

Get ready for your heart to do a triple axel, because Adam Rippon and Jussi-Pekka Kajaala are married!
On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Olympian took to Instagram to share that he had secretly tied the knot with his Finnish fiancé on New Year's Eve.
"SURPRISE WE ARE MARRIED," the Dancing With the Stars winner captioned the post. "One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic *romantic* phrase of ‘let's just go do it now'. So we did. It was just the three of us and it was perfect 12/31/21."
Alongside the announcement, Rippon shared a collection of sweet selfies of his happy family: him, Kajaala and their puppy Tony. In one image, Kajaala can be seen giving Rippon a loving kiss on the forehead.
On his own Instagram, Kajaala shared his own photos as well as a video from their special day. "We are married!! the video is from the actual wedding day on December 31st 2021," he wrote. "It was just the three of us and a simple ceremony. Exactly what we wanted. Tony has two happy dads."
Taken in their car, the video shows Kajaala smiling before panning over to Rippon who briefly flashes the dazzling ring on his finger. Their puppy can be seen happily dozing in the back seat.
Back in February 2021, the couple, who first met on Tinder, announced on social media that they had gotten engaged. "JP and I didn't get to see each other for almost all of 2020 because of the pandemic," Rippon wrote. "When there was finally a chance for me to go and see him in Finland, I jumped at it. I was there for a little over two months."
He continued, "In between all that and binging the entire 4 seasons of The Crown, we bought ourselves some rings and said that magic word.. ‘duh!' We got ~*engaged* ~"
Speaking with People recently, Rippon explained their decision to spontaneously tie the knot, sharing, "We've been waiting to do it for a while and we always were like, 'Let's just go and do it and just have it be finished and we can finally be married.'"
"We had some plans for the date, but then we just decided to do it sooner because New Year's Eve is not a big thing for us. We're in bed like 10:30," Kajaala told the outlet. "So then we decided that, oh, maybe going to use this day for something special like this and now we have a great meaning for that day."
"We were in bed by 10:30, but we got home and got right to champagne immediately," Rippon added. "No excuses. Winners don't quit champagne."