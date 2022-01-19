Olympian Adam Rippon Privately Married Fiancé Jussi-Pekka Kajaala on New Year’s Eve

Get ready for your heart to do a triple axel, because Adam Rippon and Jussi-Pekka Kajaala are married!

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Olympian took to Instagram to share that he had secretly tied the knot with his Finnish fiancé on New Year's Eve.

"SURPRISE WE ARE MARRIED," the Dancing With the Stars winner captioned the post. "One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic *romantic* phrase of ‘let's just go do it now'. So we did. It was just the three of us and it was perfect 12/31/21."

Alongside the announcement, Rippon shared a collection of sweet selfies of his happy family: him, Kajaala and their puppy Tony. In one image, Kajaala can be seen giving Rippon a loving kiss on the forehead.

On his own Instagram, Kajaala shared his own photos as well as a video from their special day. "We are married!! the video is from the actual wedding day on December 31st 2021," he wrote. "It was just the three of us and a simple ceremony. Exactly what we wanted. Tony has two happy dads."