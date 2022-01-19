Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway Transform Into Disgraced WeWork Couple For WeCrashed

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star in the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed, about the rise and fall of the tech giant, premiering March 18.

By Cydney Contreras Jan 19, 2022 6:11 PMTags
TVAnne HathawayTrailersJared LetoCelebrities
Watch: Lady Gaga & Jared Leto Talk "House of Gucci" Drama

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are putting the We in WeCrashed

The House of Gucci and The Devil Wears Prada actors transformed into Adam and Rebekah Neumann in the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed. Fans got a first look at the stars in a teaser dropped on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

In the preview, Leto as Neumann introduces potential investors to the concept of WeWork, the company that introduced and monetized the concept of co-working for startups and other entrepreneurs. Leto's character describes WeWork as not just a business venture, but a "movement" that will change the way people work.

Those who follow the news or listen to podcasts are already familiar with Neumann's story. The Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork documented how the Israeli-born entrepreneur created a multibillion-dollar company with the help of his wife, Rebekah. Together, they used WeWork profits to fund their lavish lifestyle and invest in new ideas. However, Neumann was ousted from his role as CEO in 2019, as WeWork began to plummet in value. 

photos
Craziest True Crime TV Moments

Showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the show in December, sharing that the series is less about the business and more about Adam's relationship with Rebekah and the impact it had on the business. 

"What separates [WeCrashed] from other things we've seen in this genre is that we watch the story through the prism of this couple," Eisenberg said. "We see this cult of personality within the business story, and then come home with them at night."

Neumann himself has said that he will not be watching the series, saying at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit that the show is a "single-sided narrative that I am telling you is not actually true in a lot of things," according to Deadline

Trending Stories

1

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

2

How Vanessa Bryant & More Are Celebrating Natalia on Her 19th Birthday

3

The Chainsmokers React to "Conspiracy" That They Had Plastic Surgery

Courtesy of Apple TV+

According to Neumann, Leto warned him that WeCrashed does not paint him and his wife in a flattering light. He shared that the actor told him, "I am going to act you, and you shouldn't watch it."

The first three episodes of the series premiere on Apple TV+ March 18, with the remaining five episodes released weekly. 

Trending Stories

1

All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

2

How Vanessa Bryant & More Are Celebrating Natalia on Her 19th Birthday

3

The Chainsmokers React to "Conspiracy" That They Had Plastic Surgery

4

How Was This Important Detail Left Out of Cheer?

5

Here's What Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Bath Time Looks Like

Latest News

January 2022's Best New Beauty Products: OUAI, Kosas & More

Marvel "Deeply Saddened" by "Tragic" Death of Actor Gaspard Ulliel

Proof Jay-Z and Blue Ivy’s Outing to the LA Rams Game Was a Touchdown

Exclusive

Tiffany Haddish Shares a Big Update on Her Adoption Plans

Exclusive

Are Pieper James and Brandon Micheal Hall Dating? She Says...

Exclusive

Hear Ed Helms & Randall Park Tease Their Wild New Peacock Series

These Bridgerton Season 2 Pics Will Be the Talk of the Ton