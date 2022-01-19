Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway Transform Into Disgraced WeWork Couple For WeCrashed

Watch : Lady Gaga & Jared Leto Talk "House of Gucci" Drama

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are putting the We in WeCrashed.

The House of Gucci and The Devil Wears Prada actors transformed into Adam and Rebekah Neumann in the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed. Fans got a first look at the stars in a teaser dropped on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

In the preview, Leto as Neumann introduces potential investors to the concept of WeWork, the company that introduced and monetized the concept of co-working for startups and other entrepreneurs. Leto's character describes WeWork as not just a business venture, but a "movement" that will change the way people work.

Those who follow the news or listen to podcasts are already familiar with Neumann's story. The Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork documented how the Israeli-born entrepreneur created a multibillion-dollar company with the help of his wife, Rebekah. Together, they used WeWork profits to fund their lavish lifestyle and invest in new ideas. However, Neumann was ousted from his role as CEO in 2019, as WeWork began to plummet in value.