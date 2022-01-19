Judd Apatow Puts Daughter Maude on Blast With Video of Her Fangirling Over One Direction

Maude Apatow and One Direction have a whole lotta history.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Euphoria star, 24, sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to discuss the show's second season and was instead surprised with footage of her as a teen crying over the boy band. The sender of the adorably embarrassing clips? None other than her dear old dad, director Judd Apatow.
The footage includes moments just before Maude interviewed the group for a 2012 Teen Vogue article. "I did interview One Direction when I was 14," she explained. "I had a popular Twitter page when I was like, 13. And I decided I wanted to become a child journalist and they asked me to interview One Direction on their first trip to America."
Describing the interview as "the scariest thing of my life," the clip showed Maude excitedly screaming before letting out a loud dinosaur noise as she prepared to speak with the group.
After the video, Maude appeared to cringe at her teenage antics. "I couldn't even say words!" She yelled. "They weren't coming out!"
When asked afterward whether she thought the interview was a success, Maude didn't appear too sure. "I don't know if I did such a great job honestly," she revealed. "It couldn't have been good."
As if the first clip weren't enough to solidify Maude's status as a true 1D fan, her dad sent over an additional clip of her after seeing the group perform in concert.
The video, which also features her mom, Leslie Mann, and sister, Iris Apatow, sees Maude on the floor of an elevator covering her face with her hands as she sobs after the concert. As she watches her older sister bawl, Iris pointedly remarks, "What? You're fine."
In her 2012 interview, Maude wrote about how she first discovered One Direction and her experience speaking with the group.
"I discovered their music on YouTube before any of my friends and am not happy about the fact that everybody at my school is now in love with them too," she wrote. "I preferred it when I was their only fan."
She continued, "I have never been so nervous in my entire life. My legs did not stop shaking. When I get nervous my voice gets very high. My voice was so high that it was painful and embarrassing to listen to the tape of the interview. I have since destroyed it."
