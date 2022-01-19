Judd Apatow Puts Daughter Maude on Blast With Video of Her Fangirling Over One Direction

When asked afterward whether she thought the interview was a success, Maude didn't appear too sure. "I don't know if I did such a great job honestly," she revealed. "It couldn't have been good."

As if the first clip weren't enough to solidify Maude's status as a true 1D fan, her dad sent over an additional clip of her after seeing the group perform in concert.

The video, which also features her mom, Leslie Mann, and sister, Iris Apatow, sees Maude on the floor of an elevator covering her face with her hands as she sobs after the concert. As she watches her older sister bawl, Iris pointedly remarks, "What? You're fine."

In her 2012 interview, Maude wrote about how she first discovered One Direction and her experience speaking with the group.

"I discovered their music on YouTube before any of my friends and am not happy about the fact that everybody at my school is now in love with them too," she wrote. "I preferred it when I was their only fan."

She continued, "I have never been so nervous in my entire life. My legs did not stop shaking. When I get nervous my voice gets very high. My voice was so high that it was painful and embarrassing to listen to the tape of the interview. I have since destroyed it."

