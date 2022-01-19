Dolly Parton's Fascinating World Will Have You Captivated From 9 to 5—And Beyond

Watch : Dolly Parton Cover Band's Jaw-Dropping Performance

There are few celebrities who truly deserve the title of living legend.

It's a label thrown around a lot, but very rarely to people whose lives fit the bill. There's a short list of stars of a certain age whose careers have sustained long enough and personal lives have intrigued us deeply enough to earn them a spot. Cher, Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand all come to mind. All have maintained illustriously long careers in the world of entertainment, earning them the sort of celebrity status that ensures they'll always be newsworthy, but do any of them also have a handful of theme parks named after them? No, they don't.

That distinction belongs, of course, to the one and only Dolly Parton, a bona fide living legend if ever there was one.

The larger-than-life icon has made her indelible mark on the worlds of music (as a country superstar and an unparalleled songwriter) and film (starring in classics like Steel Magnolias and 9 to 5). She sits atop an empire that also includes Dollywood, the aforementioned theme parks, and a production company. Plus, she's a philanthropic force. (Her literacy program, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, earned her an honor from the Library of Congress in 2019, celebrating the "charity sending out its 100 millionth book." And that's not to mention the $1 million donation of hers that helped develop Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine!)