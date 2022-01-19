Julia Garner Shares What Convicted Scammer Anna Delvey Is Really Like—And You May Be Surprised

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Praise Shonda Rhimes & Dish on Series

Here's further proof that you shouldn't judge a book by its cover.

In the February issue of Town & Country, Julia Garner looked back on her time with convicted scammer Anna Delvey, who she is playing in the Shonda Rhimes series Inventing Anna. And though a lot has been said of Anna, Julia was pleasantly surprised by how "charming" she actually is.

"She's actually really sweet," Julia described. "She's very gentle. But then her voice gets less soft-spoken when she wants something."

According to the Ozark star, the fake German heiress has not been humbled by her conviction in the slightest. "I wanted to see if she had any remorse about what happened, or time to reflect," Julia told the magazine, revealing Anna replied with, "I don't really have that much time to think." Why not? Because she's doing what the fake heiress calls "stupid culinary art," recalled Julia.

"I kind of love that about her, in a sick way," Julia said. "She's in a full jumpsuit saying, ‘I'm obviously not going to make myself food when I get out of jail.'"