Julia Garner Shares What Convicted Scammer Anna Delvey Is Really Like—And You May Be Surprised

Here's further proof that you shouldn't judge a book by its cover.
In the February issue of Town & Country, Julia Garner looked back on her time with convicted scammer Anna Delvey, who she is playing in the Shonda Rhimes series Inventing Anna. And though a lot has been said of Anna, Julia was pleasantly surprised by how "charming" she actually is.
"She's actually really sweet," Julia described. "She's very gentle. But then her voice gets less soft-spoken when she wants something."
According to the Ozark star, the fake German heiress has not been humbled by her conviction in the slightest. "I wanted to see if she had any remorse about what happened, or time to reflect," Julia told the magazine, revealing Anna replied with, "I don't really have that much time to think." Why not? Because she's doing what the fake heiress calls "stupid culinary art," recalled Julia.
"I kind of love that about her, in a sick way," Julia said. "She's in a full jumpsuit saying, ‘I'm obviously not going to make myself food when I get out of jail.'"
Julia thinks that Anna will be tuning in to the show when it premieres, saying, "I'm curious what Anna's going to think about me portraying her... they for sure have Netflix in jail."
It seems that Julia and Anna have not stayed in contact since meeting at the Albion Correctional Facility, where the prisoner served out her sentence until she was released on probation in February 2021.
The actress also touched on her Ozark role as Ruth Langmore in the Jason Bateman—directed series, recalling how challenging it was to go back and forth from the different characters, who both have unique accents. "I really made sure that the [Ozark] script supervisor had an eye on my accent during that period of time," she shared. "Playing those two parts at the same time was probably the hardest thing I've had to do in my life. Those are not easy women."
Though they're not easy characters to portray and come from very different backgrounds, Julia said they both have one thing in common: "They don't think and then act, they act and then think."
To see how Julia balanced the two roles, watch the fourth season of Ozark when it premieres on Netflix Jan. 21. And after you've finished that, you can tune in to Inventing Anna, premiering on Netflix Feb. 11.