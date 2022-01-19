Former FBI Special Agent Concludes Jamie Spears Surveilled Britney Spears' Bedroom

Watch : Zoe Saldana Applauds Britney Spears for "Stepping Up for Herself"

Jamie Spears illegally recorded daughter Britney Spears in her bedroom, a private investigator and former FBI agent concluded after an investigation.

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed a declaration from Sherine Ebadi in court on Jan. 18, ahead of a hearing scheduled for Jan. 19. In the documents, obtained by E! News, the former FBI special agent said she "corroborated" the claim that Jamie instructed Black Box Security "to place a secret recording device in Ms. Spears's bedroom."

Ebadi (who is now associate managing director in the Forensic Investigations and Intelligence practice of Kroll Associates, which was retained by Britney's law firm) said she made the conclusion based on a debriefing with Alex Vlasov, a former employee of Black Box Security who first made the allegation when speaking with The New York Times last year.

At the time, Jamie's lawyer responded to detailed questions from the Times, saying, "All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court. His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie's record as conservator — and the court's approval of his actions — speak for themselves."