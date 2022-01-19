8 Pieces From Tom Brady's Fashion Line to Make You Look and Feel Like a Champion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let's goooo Tom Brady!
After more than three years in development, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has launched his first apparel brand, BRADY. Co-founded with Jens Grede and Dao-Yi Chow, the brand creates a system of clothing that performs across every activity. And now, it's available online at Nordstrom.
"Working with a best-in-class team has helped me apply everything I've learned throughout my career to create a multi-functional brand that incorporates the best in tech, fabric and innovative design," Tom shared in a statement.
BRADY delivers a collection that instills fearlessness, resilience and confidence towards achieving peak performance. And regardless of what football team you're rooting for, every guy can be a winner when he puts on these pieces below.
Cool Touch Short Sleeve
Prepare for the coolest tee you've ever touched. Designed with actively thermoregulating recycled polyester, this piece works to regulate your body temperature while training.
Durable Comfort Utility Jacket
Tough on the outside and soft on the inside, this jacket is designed to have your back on every adventure. Choose between a forest green or a carbon black color for a winning look.
Engineered Knit Beanie
The Techknit Beanie combines warm, yet breathable fabric with the buttery softness your head deserves all winter long. With multiple colors to choose from, this accessory is perfect for any guy on the go.
Storm Shifter Insulated Vest
In addition to being a fashionable piece fit for any man's closet, this vest also combines 4-way stretch, high-pile fleece with water-resistant insulation for the ultimate element of protection.
Tunnel Trench
Tom Brady's line wouldn't be complete without an epic trench coat. This piece is comfortably functional and timeless in its style, and its water-repellent protection helps keep you dry in unpredictable conditions.
Zero Weight Track Jacket
Whether your workout is before the sun rises or long after the sun sets, BRADY's jacket wicks sweat away without letting the chill in. Did we mention it's also machine washable?
Zero Weight Training Short
Featuring super-light Zero Weight fabric, 4-way stretch and moisture-wicking abilities, these shorts strip away all the unnecessary weight to help you reach your peak.
Regenerate Ponte Football Long Sleeve
Designed for your downtime, this Soft Touch long sleeve tee combines perfectly weighted Ponte fabric with a comfortable silhouette to help you recover like a pro.
