All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

Sister, sister, never knew how much drama we missed over the years.
Amid the ongoing Spears family feud, Jamie Lynn Spears' memoir, Things I Should Have Said, was finally released Jan. 18, with the Zoey 101 star sharing more details about her strained relationship with big sister Britney Spears.
The book's release comes on the heels of the sisters' clash on social media following Jamie Lynn's interview with ABC News in which she alleged Britney had locked the two of them in a room together with a knife. The "Stronger" singer took to Twitter to respond to the shocking claim, denying it ever occurred and saying her 30-year-old sister had "stooped to a whole new level of LOW."
In Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn goes even more in-depth about the alleged incident, as well as her account of Britney's conservatorship battle, writing, "We were a tight-knit family torn apart by money, distorted truths, and undisclosed personal issues."
But as those matters now play out in public, Britney has delivered an even stronger message to her sister by sending a cease and desist letter over her memoir and recent interviews.
"We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her," Britney's attorney Matthew S. Rosengart says in the letter. "Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she."
In addition to sharing her experiences with her sister, the Sweet Magnolias actress also opened up about her secret family turmoil, getting pregnant at 16 and her feud with her former Zoey 101 co-star Alexa Nikolas.
Here are the biggest bombshells we learned from Jamie Lynn's memoir:
